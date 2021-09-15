Courtland expresses interest in Singing River Trail

The historic Town of Courtland plans to donate $10,000 to a new Singing River Trail project in anticipation of the town being included in north Alabama’s longest greenway, connecting trails from Huntsville to Morgan County over to Colbert County.
In a regular meeting Monday night, Courtland Council members voted 5-0 to donate $10,000 in increments, starting with a $5,000 payment to “lock in Courtland’s participation.”
“We don’t want to miss out on an opportunity like this,” Mayor Linda Peebles said. “Other cities like Huntsville are donating $25,000. I told them (Courtland) just couldn’t do that, but we want to show them we are interested and that we want to participate.”
Planning for the Singing River Trail, which originally included a Master Plan for trails to connect the Huntsville area to Madison, Athens and Decatur, began in early 2018.
According to the SRT website, historian and SRT Executive Director John Kvach and trail organizers envisioned a 70-mile greenway to connect north Alabama along and near the Tennessee River. The trail, which is already under construction in parts of Huntsville, would include trails for motorists, hikers, equestrians, bicyclists and anyone who enjoys being outdoors.
A second Master Plan to continue north and west of Decatur would connect the original trails plan to Colbert County, according to Lawrence County Industrial Development Board President and CEO Tabitha Pace.
“(The second master plan) is really just a concept right now, it’s still in the planning stages,” Pace said. She and Peebles were among other Lawrence leaders and representatives who attended an SRT meeting earlier this summer.
Pace said ideas to incorporate Lawrence County into the trail begin with Courtland because the town is one stopping point between Decatur and the Shoals area, and because Courtland already has an existing paved way to work with—old Highway 20.
“They want to start construction in areas that already have existing trails, which don’t necessarily have to be paved; they could be gravel or dirt trails as well,” Pace said.
Peebles said a plan for Courtland would also likely include Jefferson Street with signs to promote Courtland’s historic square and downtown.
According to Pace, SRT could also stimulate economic growth in areas surrounding the trails as more businesses are likely to locate along the greenway where tourism is being heavily promoted.
“If you have a trail from Bridgeport to the Shoals, people are going to stop and eat, they may need a place to fix their bikes, or some places along the river would be great for canoeing and kayaking. Those types of businesses are expected to pop up,” said Pace. “If there is going to be a trail from Bridgeport to the Shoals, we want to be included.”
Peebles agreed and added that the COVID pandemic has generated more interest in outdoor recreation after indoor venues and the entertainment industry were negatively impacted by health restrictions last year.
She said she hopes the trail will help to generate interest in Courtland’s history and introduce visitors to the rest of Lawrence County as well.
According to SRT organizers, funding for the trail is coming from multiple sources, including organizations and individuals who have a stake in the project.
Peebles urged Courtland Council members to act on donating to help secure the town’s place along the trail. She said of the money donated, 75% of the funds stay local, 20% is used for regional support and 5% assists with SRT non-profit overhead.
She and Place 5 Council member Farrell Hutto suggested the town pay $5,000 up front, and plan to donate $2,500 in three to six months as long as plans continue moving forward.
Peebles said the town could donate the final $2,500 when construction actually begins in Courtland. She said funds for the donations will come from the town’s American Rescue Fund.
She said Courtland received $69,000 from the American Rescue Fund. The fund is designed to be invested in community infrastructure and to restore public services cut following a hardship from the COVID pandemic.
During Monday’s meeting, Place 4 Council member Lee Hitt, who also serves as Courtland Fire Department’s assistant chief, announced that the volunteer fire department had recently received $50,000 in federal grant funds.
The Courtland Fire Department received an Assistance to Firefighters Grant, a program through FEMA, to replace extrication equipment, which Hitt said was at least 27 years old.
In other business, the council hired a full-time police officer and approved a take-home vehicle policy that assigns a patrol car to officers employed by the city who live within a 25-mile radius of Courtland Police Department.
Peebles said the new officer, Jason Brewer, has 18 years of experience in law enforcement and also served as the former police chief for the town of St. Florian. She said Brewer comes recommended by Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp and Town Creek Police Chief Jerry Garrett, who has also employed Brewer as a part-time officer.
Brewer begins his six-month probation period with a rate of pay set at $16 per hour, approved by the council Monday night.
Courtland Council meets on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Meetings are held at City Hall and are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.