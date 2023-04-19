LCCTC travels to Mobile for Alabama SkillsUSA

Next week, students from the Lawrence County Career Technical Center will travel to Mobile and take part in the Alabama SkillsUSA Championships. The annual competition will make available life-changing opportunities for the county’s students – if they win.
“What’s up for grabs for these seniors is, if they place first, they will get a scholarship,” said Pam Crumpton, the electronics and robotics instructor. “SkillsUSA provides scholarships, they help them become recognized in industry to where they could get job offers… It’s a lot of different things that could happen for them if they win.”
Madison Hitt, a Hatton senior competing in electronics technology, said the championships provide opportunities for recognition from the rest of the state.
“This is putting our names out into the world and putting us in the spotlight to where a small school can make a difference,” said Madison Hitt.
“This is big for us,” said Crumpton. “It’s huge for us.”
Whitney Bennett’s cosmetology students also hope to leave with some trophies. Nine of her students will compete across a variety of disciplines, including two in natural hair, three in esthetics, three in nail care, and one job interview. Six more will join as models for the esthetics and nail care competitions.
The students will arrive at the competition in the afternoon then attend their contest orientation that evening.
Most of the competitions will take place Tuesday. Cosmetology requires an earlier start.
“They’ll do portions of the competition [Monday] night,” said Bennett.
Due in part to travel distance, this year’s competition will place a greater strain on faculty and their students. SkillsUSA championships were previously held in Birmingham. This is its first year in Mobile.
“That’s why it’s so costly,” said Crumpton. “We have to provide our transportation. We have to provide our rooms; it’s a three-day event.
“It’s kind of a small group,” said Bennett. “The distance kind of hurt as far as parents saying, ‘Sure, take my kids to Mobile.’”
“It hurt some of our competitions.”
The students have spent weeks fundraising to cover the cost of the trip.
“Unlike sports teams, we don’t have a booster club,” said Crumpton. “So we have to raise our money on our own. For us it’s just as big as sports; it’s our annual event.”
The requirements for cosmetology supplies means Bennett is familiar with expensive competitions.
“We’ve always had big costs,” said Bennett. “Their esthetics competition, for example, everything has to be brand new in its original packaging because it’s unsanitary to take a pallet that we already have and use it on somebody.”
However, the cost this year has proved exorbitant. Partially responsible is the longer trip to Mobile, but Bennett attributed some of the jump to “the lovely inflation that is going on right now.” Overall, both travel and supplies will force the departments to raise extra funds for this year’s trip.
SkillsUSA students have used a wide-range of fundraisers to try and cover the cost. They’ve sold candy bars, peanuts, plush toys, and socks; sent support letters; and requested sponsorships.
“We’ve done a little bit of everything to try to raise money to go,” said Crumpton.
At the time of the interview, students needed to raise approximately $7,000 to cover the cost of their trip.
“We’re going,” said Crumpton. “We’re just trying to raise the money to pay it back.”
