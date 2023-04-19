LCCTC travels to Mobile for Alabama SkillsUSA

Students take part in their Community Service Project for SkillsUSA at The Kitchen on AL 157. From left: Savanna Jones, Skye Letson, Asher Mink

Next week, students from the Lawrence County Career Technical Center will travel to Mobile and take part in the Alabama SkillsUSA Championships. The annual competition will make available life-changing opportunities for the county’s students – if they win.

“What’s up for grabs for these seniors is, if they place first, they will get a scholarship,” said Pam Crumpton, the electronics and robotics instructor. “SkillsUSA provides scholarships, they help them become recognized in industry to where they could get job offers… It’s a lot of different things that could happen for them if they win.”

