Speake Fire Department will hold a chicken stew fundraiser to benefit the volunteer department this Saturday.
Chicken stew may be picked up at Wiggins Grocery on Alabama 157 in the Speake community beginning at 7 a.m. until 1 p.m., or as long as supplies last.
The stew costs $26 per gallon and $13 per half-gallon. Customers are asked to bring their own glass containers. Containers will also be available at pick up for an additional $2.
All proceeds benefit the Speake Volunteer Fire Department.
