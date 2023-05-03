LC Extension offers balanced living, plus sewing sessions, this June

Time management, stress management, mindful eating, physical activity, and sleep are the topics for the Balance Living portion of the sessions. The sewing portion hopes to provide attendees the opportunity to practice on a sewing machine basic techniques that may help them to decide to find out if sewing is the hobby for them. Attendees will learn about the various parts of a machine and the tools sewists use to create. The focus will be on quilting, but many of the skills learned can be transferred to other types of sewing.
Finding a hobby can help a person develop a balanced life and the sessions are an opportunity to learn about the tools involved in the Balanced Living portion of the sessions, while at the same time learn if sewing is a hobby that will help attendees find a hobby that helps them obtain a balanced life.
