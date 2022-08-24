Women’s Committee holds cooking contest

The Lawrence County Farmers Federation Women’s Committee recently held a Cooking Contest. The theme was “Favorite Meat Sliders”. Second place went to Karen Pickens with Burger/Bacon Jam Sliders;  First place, Sandra Terry prepared Filly Chesse Steak Sliders; 3rd place, Daphne Oliver served Ham and Turkey Sliders. Sandra will compete in Montgomery at the Alabama Heritage Cooking Contest on September 8th. A special thanks to judges Loretta Roberts, Charlon Campbell and Kathy Steadman-Savage.

