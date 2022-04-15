A lawyer fighting to keep R.A. Hubbard High School open told a federal judge in Decatur on Thursday that closing the North Courtland school would place a "substantial burden" on Black students forced to go to other schools.
A Lawrence County Schools lawyer countered that closure would give the students more classes and extracurricular activities, while at the same time saving the school system a significant amount of money.
At the end of a three-hour hearing, U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor said he will consider both parties’ arguments and have a decision “as early as practical.” More than two dozen R.A. Hubbard students were among the 100 or so people from North Courtland attending the hearing.
On Dec. 6, the school board voted 4-1 to close the predominantly Black school, which has an enrollment of 145 total students in grades 7-12. The board’s plan is to have the R.A. Hubbard students attend Hatton High or East Lawrence Middle or East Lawrence High in Caddo.
Because Lawrence County Schools is subject to a 1966 desegregation order, it cannot close R.A. Hubbard without court approval.
Consistently low standardized test scores and a high cost per pupil were two of the leading factors that led to the proposal to close R.A. Hubbard, which offers few electives.
According to Lawrence County Schools, the per-pupil cost for R.A. Hubbard students is $18,030 this year, seventh highest in the state. That amount includes local, state and federal funding.
The local funding per student is more than twice as high at R.A. Hubbard than at any of the other three high schools in the county. Board of Education attorney Christopher Pape said the system is paying $3,525 per year for each Hubbard student. The cost at Hatton High is $1,461; East Lawrence High is $1,377; and Lawrence County High is $1,197.
Victor Jones of New Orleans is the lawyer for NAACP Defense Fund, which is seeking to prevent R.A. Hubbard's closure. He argued the school system has options that don't have a negative impact on its only predominantly Black high school.
“We agree with desegregation, but it cannot happen in the manner that disproportionately burdens the Black community, and the proposal submitted by the school district does just that. It places the burden on the Blacks,” Jones said.
He said one of those burdens is longer bus rides.
Jones said the school board has not fulfilled obligations it had after the 2009 consolidation that closed the predominantly white Speake and Mount Hope high schools and Hazlewood High, which was predominantly Black. He said the board has failed to keep up R.A. Hubbard facilities, offer more advanced classes, or offer to readjust district lines to have more students zoned for R.A. Hubbard.
“Readjustment is a practical approach not mentioned in the plans. There has been no board discussion and no community involvement,” Jones said. “The district failed to provide equitable educational opportunities for R.A. Hubbard students. It has deprived Black students of equitable extracurricular and academic opportunities.”
---
Bus ride lengths
He argued the district was in good financial condition even before it received $3.6 million in federal COVID relief money.
“Why close R.A. Hubbard if there is no imminent financial crisis?” Jones said.
Pape told the judge the closure will offer the students more opportunities to be successful with a larger variety of courses and extracurricular activities.
Pape said the Hubbard students’ rides will be no longer than some other students across the county.
“The district doesn’t want the Hubbard students to be bused longer than the other students around the county. They are simply asking they are treated the same way. Some of the other communities, Mount Hope and Speake, the white families from those communities have a transportation burden (that's) similar,” Pape said.
He said one bus route from the Speake community to Lawrence County High is 65 minutes. The longest route for an R.A. Hubbard student will be 62 minutes, he said.
Pape said the district is offering to bus R.A. Hubbard students to and from after-school activities and sports practices from their new schools.
After the hearing, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the district will have a bus leaving East Lawrence and Hatton at 4:30 p.m. and another at 6 p.m. daily to return students to North Courtland.
“If kids are ready to leave at 5, we will have teachers and tutors working with them until 6,” Smith added.
After the hearing, school board member Christine Garner, whose District 1 includes the R.A. Hubbard area, said Thursday was the first time she had heard about the bus rides for the after-school activities.
“The NAACP attorney made a lot of sense and quoted a lot of case law,” she said. “It would be a burden on Black students, and the distance they would have to travel would be phenomenal.”
Pape said the average school bus-riding time in the county is 40 minutes. Garner called that figure “nonsense.”
---
Wait begins
Attorneys for both sides said they feel confident.
“We will be waiting to hear from the judge on what is next,” Pape said. “I’d anticipate some sort of written response from the court, but I wouldn’t rule out the need for some sort of supplemental question or response from the parties based on the court’s work on this matter.
"The judge understands the significance of his ruling on the community and the school board. I expect we’ll reach that next step as quickly as he can. The district is already prepped and ready to take steps should the court rule in favor of its motion. It’s on track.”
Jones said, “We’re hoping for the best.”
Smith said the board “doesn’t have a drop-dead date” on when it needs to receive a ruling approving the closure of R.A. Hubbard.
The last day of school is May 27.
“We’d like an opinion, but we will keep the school open until he rules,” Smith said. “We’ll work with whatever decision he makes. It is a difficult day for the school system. We have to keep in mind it is what is best for the students.”
