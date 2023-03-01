Lawrence County video series tackles student issues

With the lights on and cameras rolling, Carolyn Brackin Orr, 58, shared details of her lifelong struggle with depression to thousands of people across Lawrence County.
“I began to notice that I felt differently at age 15,” Orr said in the video. “I was in high school, I was a straight-A student and I began to think that I didn’t want to go to school.”
Orr spoke as a subject matter expert for a new video series created by Lawrence County Schools called “It’s All About the Kids.”
The videos, which were created in collaboration with the Lawrence County Children’s Policy Council (CPC) and are aired online and through social media, cover a variety of issues pertinent to students including internet safety, bullying, drugs and alcohol, teenage driving, vaping, dating violence and depression.
Jerry Armor, former director of the Lawrence County CPC, asked members of the organization if anyone knew someone who would share experience with depression on camera. Orr worked with the CPC in her role as a family manager for Community Action Partnership of North Alabama.
“I raised my hand and (Armor) asked, ‘Can you refer somebody?’” Orr said. “I said, ‘I am somebody.’”
As a young woman, Orr would often leave work Friday then go to bed and sleep until her alarm buzzed on Monday morning.
“Once I put myself in counseling, I realized I had been depressed all my life,” Orr said last week. “Nobody thought to say, ‘Why don’t you talk to somebody; what’s going on with you?’”
Orr wants students to know there are adults who struggle with depression and anxiety, too. She hopes the “It’s All About the Kids” videos will encourage parents and children to have honest conversations about mental health.
The Lawrence County CPC ranked mental health as its community’s number one need in 2021 in its yearly needs assessment, which determines the most pressing needs of children in the county.
Every county in the state is required by law to have a Children’s Policy Council that serves under the county’s juvenile court judge, and its mission is to serve the children of the entire county. CPCs are made up of professionals from area agencies that serve children in the county. According to Armor, there are approximately 8,000 children to serve in Lawrence County.
Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith thought of the idea for a video series after past community meetings failed to attract parents.
“We decided if the people won’t come to us, we’ll go to them,” Smith said. “The society that we live in now made us think many people don’t have an hour or two to devote to a meeting so we’ll make these videos on social media.”
Smith estimates the videos cost about $10,000 to produce, and the school system used federal funds to finance them. Parents are the series’ target audience, but Smith believes students can find value in the videos as well.
“Ten thousand dollars is a small price to pay for saving a life or changing a life,” Smith said. “It was a great investment in the future of our students in Lawrence County.”
Armosa Studios of Florence produced the videos, which have already amassed over 10,000 views on Facebook.
“Much better than the one or two who were coming to the community meetings,” Smith said.
Armor, who retired from his role on the CPC in January, hopes the videos will inspire parents to help their children who may be struggling.
“There are these issues out there, and there are resources and even professionals in our own community who can help parents help their kids,” Armor said. “I hope they’ll be cognizant of these things and reach out to the appropriate entities if they notice these issues in their child’s life.”
The Lawrence County CPC has also created a variety of in-person initiatives to help children: “Have a Fit” promotes physical fitness in elementary students, “When Sex Isn’t Sexy” shares the consequences of unplanned pregnancy, and “The Suit-Grace Project” supplies children in foster care with suitcases for their belongings.
“If we can reach one child, that’s great,” Smith said. “We ultimately hope we reach many more than just one. But we are trying to do what’s best for children, and I think these videos are a great way to reach parents and children.”
All of the “It’s All About the Kids” videos can be viewed at www.lawrenceal.org/domain/2709.
