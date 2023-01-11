Speake VFD holds stew sale

The Speake Volunteer Fire Department will hold a stew sale Saturday, Jan. 14, at Wiggins Grocery. Wiggins is located at the corner of AL Highway 157 and Highway 36. The stew will be ready for pick up at 7:00 a.m.
Fire Chief Gunnar Walling said the department will cook around 120 gallons of chicken stew. All proceeds from the sale will go to the Speake VFD fundraiser account.
“All those funds are used to update much needed equipment that we have that is outdated,” said Walling.
The stew is $26 per gallon, or $13 per half gallon. The department asks everyone to bring their own glass gallon or half gallon containers. If anyone is unable to bring a container, the fire department will provide one for $2.
“We’re excited about it,” said Walling. “This will be our second one [in the last few months]. Our first one went over very well. We heard nothing but good things from everyone about it. Everyone was looking forward to the next one.”
This year, the department will try something new to keep participants in the loop. While paying, buyers can request a text alert for the next sale.
“There’s a lot of people we’ve had that were aggravated because they didn’t know about it,” said Walling. “Or they found out last minute, ran there, and we were out of stew.”
The department plans to hold another sale in March.
“This is just one of our many ways that we raise money for the fire department,” said Walling. “Speake Volunteer Fire Department could not continue to serve our citizens if it wasn’t for fundraisers. We strongly rely on our citizens coming out to support us, and it’s something that they never fail to do.
“We’re very, very thankful for our community always supporting us like they do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.