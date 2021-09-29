Mullican named AMLA Tourism Professional of the Year

Moulton resident Anna Mullican, who serves as the Cultural Resource Specialist at Oakville Indian Mounds and Education Center, received a Peak Award from the North Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association last week as the organization’s Tourism Professional of the Year.
Mullican was nominated by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and awarded at the AMLA annual Peak Awards Luncheon on Thursday, Lawrence Chamber President & CEO Craig Johnston announced on social media.
“It gives me great honor to nominate and see Anna Mullican be awarded,” Johnston said. “No one can match the passion, dedication and service delivered every single day by this amazing young lady, and her praises are never sang enough.”
Johnston said Mullican’s efforts have helped make the Oakville Indian Education Center and Park a “premier tourism destination” for Lawrence County.
The Lawrence County School System echoed Johnston’s praise on social media as well.
“We are so proud to have Anna Mullican on our team,” the school system said. “She goes above and beyond at the Oakville Indian Mounds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.