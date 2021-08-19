Looking ahead at a fabulous fall, y’all !!!

Thousands of people drive hundreds of miles each year to look at the changing colors of fall leaves in the eastern states. There’s no need to spend all of that time and effort when we can grow those same trees in our very own yards!
Here are some of the most colorful trees that you can sit on your patio and look at without even having to start your car. And think of the gas you’ll save and the most important reason to plant trees, you’ll be helping the planet to heal!
Ginkgo Tree
Ginkgo trees are some of the oldest plants on earth.
The Ginkgoaceae is a family of gymnosperms which appeared during the Mesozoic Era. At that time there were numerous varieties of ginkgo, but only one is known today, it is the Ginkgo biloba, or the ginkgo tree.
It is a living fossil, with the earliest leaf fossils dating from 270 million years ago. It was rediscovered in 1691 in China and was brought to this country in the late 1700s. The seeds and leaves have been (and are still today) used in medicine throughout the world.
Revered for its beauty and its longevity, the Ginkgo is unchanged for all those years.
John Crane, who is dean of the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies, has written what he describes as a biography of the oldest tree on earth, a living link to the age of the dinosaurs. His book, Ginkgo, tells the story of a tree that over centuries has made its way from China across Asia and around the world and today is found along streets everywhere from Seoul to New York to Alabama and the rest of America.
You might recall the one here at Mike Johnson’s office on Market Street in Moulton that was lost recently due to damage to its trunk.
This tree is one of the most trouble-free and desirable trees for our Southern landscape. It is a real show stopper and makes for the ideal focal point in any garden. Planted in clusters, it is magnificent when frost turns its chartreuse summer color into an amazing buttery yellow, overnight.
Coral Bark Maple
Acer palmatum ‘Eddisbury’ (Coral-Bark Maple) is a large deciduous shrub or small tree of great interest. As its leaves fall, they expose the bright, red bark on young twigs and branches, adding a much needed splash of color in the winter landscape.
Its hardiness rate indicates that it is comfortable in zones 5-8, we are zone 7a, making it a wonderful selection for our area. Its Heat Zones are listed as zones 2-8, which ensures us that it will take our Southern climate in summer very well.
The delicate 5-lobed leaves which open bronze-green, and mature to fresh green in summer, warm up to golden-yellow and crimson in fall before they shed to the ground.
You will want to plant this tree close to your patio or deck because of its spectacular leaves and bark.
Forest Pansy Redbud
Eastern redbud is a low maintenance, ornamental, flowering, deciduous tree in the Fabaceae (bean) family that is native to central and eastern North America. It is often found in woodlands and thickets or dotted along rocky stream beds. It seeds readily and is often a nuisance in flowerbeds.
‘Forest Pansy’ is a purple-leaved cultivar that has an attractive red-orange fall color. The cultivar name arises from its attractive pansy-like flowers which cling in clusters along its branches like all redbuds do.
‘Forest Pansy’ grows best in average soil in full sun or part shade though it can withstand heavy clay soils. In areas that experience hot summers, some afternoon shade is appreciated. Provide regular moisture, but avoid areas where good drainage is not present. Although often multi-trunked and used as an understory tree, it can be pruned or trained to be single trunked. Choosing a permanent location for this tree is crucial, as it does not do well when transplanted.
The showy flowers appear in early spring and make excellent additions to cut arrangements. The tree works well in the landscape when planted in groups, near patios or decks, in lawns, woodland gardens, or behind shrub borders. This small tree is resistant to browsing by deer and can be planted near black walnut trees. It does not reseed in the manner of the Eastern Redbud. It hardly has any seeds at all and those are sterile.
Any of these trees, along with the ones listed below, make wonderful additions to our landscapes. This year, instead of traveling to distant places, invest in some fall color of your own! Planting trees is good for our planet!
What are the best trees for fall color?
TOP TREES FOR FALL COLOR
1. VINE MAPLE (Acer circinatum)
2. FRANKLIN TREE (Franklinia alatamaha)
3. WASHINGTON HAWTHORN (Crataegus phaenopyrum)
4. APPLE SERVICEBERRY (Amelanchier x grandiflora ‘Autumn Brilliance’)
5. RED OAK (Quercus rubra)
6. QUAKING ASPEN (Populus tremuloides)
7. DOGWOOD (Cornus florida)
8. SASSAFRAS (Sassafras albidum)
List of trees which put on a glorious fall showcase for your landscape, according to the Arbor Day Foundation:
Black Tupelo Nyssa sylvatica
Ginkgo biloba
Shumard Oak Quercus shumardii
Red Rocket crapemyrtle Lagerstroemia indica ‘Whit IV’
Kentucky Coffee Tree Gymnocladus dioicus
Sugar Maple Acer saccharum
Red maple Acer rubrum
Sourwood tree Oxydendrum arboretum
