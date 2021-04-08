Last Saturday kicked off the statewide Free Walking Tours around Alabama. Lawrence County started off the month- long tour season in Mount Hope, with a history of the historic Roberson barn in its idyllic setting, a small babbling brook with rock walls running in front of it, the Byler Road, the first charted road in the state, the legendary Henry Hill, the rustic tri-level log home of Freddie and Vivian Stephenson, and historic Rock Springs and Hickory Grove churches. Twenty people started off the tour with picture-perfect weather for the event.
This week’s tour begins at the Lawrence County Archives in Moulton at 10:00 a.m.
Your tour guide is LC Probate Judge, Greg Dutton. Guest speakers include Jan Stockton, Angela Terry, Jack Burch, Bobby Burch, Joyce Cole, Dana Charles, Ann Britnell, David Alexander, Linda Smith, Sheriff Max Sanders, and Mayor Roger Weatherwax.
Lawrence County’s county seat, Moulton, is included in the Decatur Metropolitan Area, as well as the Huntsville-Decatur Combined Statistical Area. Although it incorporated in 1819, along with its rival of Courtland, to compete for the honor of county seat, it did not first appear on the U.S. Census rolls until 1900. As of the 2010 census, the population of the City is 3,471, its record high. The City has been the county seat of Lawrence County since 1820, and is the largest community in the county since the 1920 U.S. Census.
By the time Alabama became a state in 1819, an inn had been erected at the site of what is now Moulton to serve travelers looking to settle here or further west along the various early paths that passed through the area. Shortly after Alabama achieved statehood, both Moulton and Courtland (to the north) incorporated and competed for the title of county seat of Lawrence County. Governor Thomas Bibb awarded the seat to Moulton as the most centrally located of the two within the county. The City is named for Lieutenant Michael Moulton, a soldier killed while fighting under General Andrew Jackson at the Battle of Horseshoe Bend in 1814.
The City is concentrated along Alabama State Route 33 southwest of Decatur. Alabama State Route 24 passes through the northern part of the City, and Alabama State Route 157 passes through its eastern section. The William B. Bankhead National Forest lies to the southwest of Moulton.
Its historic courthouse sits proudly, and empty, on a grassy knoll in the City’s center, surrounded by four blocks of shops, office buildings and former administrative buildings. The former courthouse annex is just across the street, and the old county jail is down an alley from the central hub.
The Moulton Free Walking Tour begins at the Lawrence County Archives, housed in the historic building that was once the venerable Bank of Moulton. Located on the corner of Main and Lawrence Streets, this beautiful limestone building has played a long and important part in Lawrence County’s history and currently serves a greater purpose in the quest for knowledge of our past. This building holds some of the most important documents and pictures to ever be housed in one location in all of Lawrence County. According to Archives Director, Wendy Hazle, there are files dating back to the 1800s here, containing information on every family in the county.
If you are interested in genealogy, history, architecture, need copies of birth announcements, obituaries, events like fires, floods, tornadoes, or just want to learn more about your home county or your ancestors, this is the most likely place to find that information. Visitors come from far and wide, or contact Hazle for help online, for a multitude of reasons, from military service, property questions, burial information, marriage and birth announcements, to cemetery and church information.
Hazle’s passion for her job and her knowledge about Lawrence County make her a real asset to the county. Not only is she passionate about what she does, she is the friendly voice of the county when people call asking questions, and she is dedicated to helping people to discover their past.
Born in Illinois in 1964, she always had strong ties to Lawrence County where her father was born and raised. In 1991, she moved here with her parents, met her husband, David. The couple was married in 1992.
In 2007, she decided to earn a college degree. She went to Calhoun Community College where she graduated Suma Cum Laude with an AAS in Design Drafting. “I chose to continue my education at the University of Alabama Huntsville to get a degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. However, upon completing two semesters of engineering classes, I realized that wasn’t what I wanted to do, and so I changed my major to history,” she said. In 2014, Hazle graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in History, a minor in English, and a Cognate in Public History. “My focus was on Archival preservation,” she explained.
She began working for the Lawrence County Archives in September of 2017.
“My goal is to continue the work begun at the Archives by Myra Borden and the countless volunteers who worked with her,” said Hazle. “Their work was aided by the Lawrence County Historical Commission which was created to help raise funds and awareness and oversee the preservation efforts. Preserving the wealth of information housed here is an ongoing effort, but the documents at the Archives are not the only piece of Lawrence County history in need of preservation. There are many sites in the county that require attention, and the efforts of preserving our non-written heritage have been undertaken by the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society. Together, the LCHC, the LCHPS, and the Archives work tirelessly to protect, preserve, and promote the fascinating history of Lawrence County.”
The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society (LCHPS) was formed in 2018, and have since made a real impact on Lawrence County by volunteering for various clean-up projects in historic cemeteries and at the Lawrence County Park (known locally as Lock A) as well as for helping to support and recognize the Archives. They were responsible for having a “Legends and Lore” marker installed in Hatton recognizing its former name, Trickem. The group also hosts the annual fall Harvest Festival in downtown Moulton on the last Saturday in September.
“We are here to raise awareness of local history and need for preservation,” former president and board member Ann Britnell explained. “We are currently working on another “Legend and Lore” marker application, as well as promoting Lawrence County during World Games, and preparing for the upcoming Harvest Festival.”
Current LCHPS President, Dana Charles, has lots of plans for this year’s LCHPS projects. Other officers are VP Marvin Jackson, Secretary Cindy Praytor, Treasurer Coty Alred, and board members, Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles, Elayne Jackson, Ann Britnell, and Judy Frost.
The group will have a membership signup immediately following the tour, along with free hot dogs and drinks. Membership dues are $20 annually. Join and help to be part of preserving our beautiful county. This means that future generations can enjoy this place we call home.
After dismissal at the Archives, visitors are invited to the Jackson House for a tour of the historic building that has been saved due to the efforts of the Jackson House Foundation, founded in 2011, which has been instrumental in bringing the house up to code, and maintaining it. The Jackson House tour will include a little something sweet to take with you, and you may also sign up to join The Jackson House Foundation at that time. Volunteers are always welcome!
From the Jackson House, visitors are encouraged to tour Gillespie Gardens. You are invited to stroll through the newly spruced up gardens courtesy of the Lawrence County Master Gardeners Association, under the direction of Lawrence County Extension Coordinator, Donna Shanklin and Urban Regional Agent - Natural Resources, Allyson Shabel. The gardens, featuring several Japanese maple varieties, blooming azaleas and rhododendrons, and some varieties of blooming ground cover, unusual evergreens, giant larch, a succulent collection and a Forest Pansy Redbud, will be open from 1-3:00 p.m. The address will be provided at the tour.
Master Gardeners are required to volunteer for community service for 50 hours to complete their internship, and thereafter they are encouraged to volunteer for community service a minimum of 25 hours annually. To see if you qualify for their services, contact your local Extension Office.
If you are interested in taking the Master Gardener Course, please contact the Lawrence County Extension Office for more information at 256-974-2464. There will be a statewide Master Gardener Training Virtual Class in the Fall of 2021.
Please dress comfortably, casually and in good walking shoes. Sunscreen and lip balm are a must, and masks and social distancing are required.
Next week’s guided tour in Town Creek has been postponed until 2022. However, everyone is invited to drive through the lovely little town at your convenience. The Town Creek Farmer’s Market will be open, so you can stock up on produce for the weekend. It’s perfect weather to just ride and look at the beautiful countryside around Town Creek, with its blooming trees and shrubs, it offers the best of small town and rural life.
The Courtland Tour will proceed as scheduled, the last Saturday of the month, April 24. Look for more information on Courtland’s tour in The Moulton Advertiser.
The Moulton tour, starting at Archives, will proceed on foot to the beautiful historic home of Moulton physician, the late Dr. Price Irwin (now known as the Stockton House) on the corner of South and Main streets. Then on to the house directly across the street, which belonged to Dr. Thomas Irwin (now known as the Terry House), and cross over to the opposite corner where Jack and Bobby Burch will present a talk about the long history of the Moulton Church of Christ. From there the tour takes you to the south side of square, the Star Theater, the west side of the historical square, including the Methodist Church, the north side of the square, the Courthouse, and down the east side, and on another block to City Hall, then back to Archives for free refreshments. The Archives will be included on the tour, with limited capacity, and Hazle will be available for questions about it, as well as any other questions about the downtown area.
Error in last week’s guide bio: Freddie Stephenson and Jerry Hopkins are elders at Hickory Grove Church, not Rock Springs Church. Sorry for the confusion.
