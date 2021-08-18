Lawrence County High School Class of 1970

The LCHS Class of 1970 met at the Moulton Recreation Center on Saturday, August 14, for their 51st Class Reunion. The reunion was originally scheduled for 50 years in 2020 but was postponed until 2021 due to Covid. Sadly, 22 of the class members have passed away. Pictured from left on the bottom row are Mickey Spillers, Wiley Dunlap, Glenda Abbott, Angela Terry Bond, Brenda Potter Gaddy, Glenda Gillespie Dutton, Barbara Reeves Shikles, Nancy Johnson, Myra Frost Blackwood, Marlene Garrison Carr, Janet Lentz Woodall, Diane Standridge Thomas, Denise Cantrell, June Strawn McKay, Linda Cowart Murdock, Patsy Ghrigsby Lang. Second row: Debbie Latham, Gwen Shelton, Glenn Standridge, Roger Brooks, Susan Compton Thrasher, Donna Coffey Hunter, Marilyn Key Campbell, Sharlyne Jones Hopkins, Annette Lee Elsten, Diane Talley Pickering, Charlotte Weatherwax Nixon, Cindy Collins, Charlon Bowling Campbell, Marion Cartee, Yvonne Terry Fleming, Martha Clark Braswell, Ann Burch Bowman. Third row: Phillip Alexander, Anthony Hood, Sam Yeager, Anthony Jones, Ivan Armor, Lamar Henderson, Donald Anderson, Mack Reed, Tony Warren, Olen Woodall, Howard Glenn, Jerry Carroll, Bobby Ligon, Royal Jones, Shirley Gillespie Leopard, Rayburn Morgan, David Roberson was not pictured.

