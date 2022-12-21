Chief Knight honors officers at Christmas banquet

Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight hosted officers and their families at Mel’s Steakhouse Saturday night, Dec. 17, to recognize their service to the community.
“I’m proud to say that I’m your chief, and I’m proud to work with every one of you,” said Knight. “I’ve said this many times before: Y’all are my family away from home, so y’all mean more to me than what y’all guys will ever know.”
As a token of his gratitude, Knight presented each officer a black tactical backpack. The packs contained further gifts.
Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax joined the honorees to thank them for their dedication to keeping the city safe.
“Thank all of y’all for what you do for the city, and thank you for being the face of the city,” said Weatherwax. “Y’all are dressed up in these uniforms, smiling at people, and representing the city of Moulton.”
The mayor also acknowledged and thanked the officers’ families for supporting them.
The chief thanked the mayor for advocating for higher officer pay earlier in the year.
After Knight presented the awards and gifts, his officers returned the favor. They voiced their appreciation for Knight’s leadership of the department; particularly, they thanked him for listening to and supporting his officers. In a show of appreciation for their chief, each pitched in to gift Knight a Leupold optics sight.
Knight honored two officers with the Moulton Police Officer of the Year and the Chief’s Award of Excellence. The awards were presented to two officers that “have gone above and beyond in the performance of their jobs.”
The chief selected Epifanio (Murphy) Dejoya as the recipient of the Officer of the Year Award. According to Knight, the award is in recognition of outstanding dedication and performance to the Moulton Police Department and the citizens of Moulton. Dejoya joined the Moulton department in June of 2012. He’s served in law enforcement for 15 years.
Prior to the presentation, Dejoya left the banquet to respond to a call, then returned to be surprised by the award.
“Unexpected,” said Dejoya. “We’ve got a good group of guys to work with. It makes the job a whole lot easier.”
Knight chose Sgt. Casey Baker to receive the Chief’s Award of Excellence. Per Knight, the award honors the devotion, dedication, hard work, and leadership that Baker provided for the Moulton Police Department and the citizens of Moulton. Baker joined the department in September of 2013. He is in his ninth year of service with the department.
