Chief Knight honors officers at Christmas banquet

From left: Officer Murphy Dejoya, Chief Craig Knight, Sgt. Casey Baker

Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight hosted officers and their families at Mel’s Steakhouse Saturday night, Dec. 17, to recognize their service to the community. 

“I’m proud to say that I’m your chief, and I’m proud to work with every one of you,” said Knight. “I’ve said this many times before: Y’all are my family away from home, so y’all mean more to me than what y’all guys will ever know.”

