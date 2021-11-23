Trinity man charged with probation violation in ongoing Sheriff’s investigation

A Trinity man is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a probation violation following an investigation at the man’s residence on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Larry Shane McCleskey, 43, was arrested at his home on Lawrence County Road 359 in the East Lawrence area following an investigation concerning a person being held against their will and stolen property at the residence, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
“The investigation did not find anyone held against their will,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The investigation continues.”
As of Tuesday, McCleskey remained in the county jail without bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office inmate roster.
