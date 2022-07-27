Alabama's unemployment rate dropped to 2.6% in June, marking the third straight month with a record low for the state, officials said Friday.
Not seasonally adjusted, the state's unemployment rate was 3.3% in June. County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted by the state Department of Labor, and Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties were all below 3.3%.
The June unemployment rate in Lawrence County was 3.1%, up from 2.2% in May and down from 3.8% in June 2021. Morgan County had a 2.7% unemployment rate in June, up from 1.9% in May and down from 3.3% in June 2021. Limestone County's rate in June was also 2.7%, up from 1.9% in May and down from 3.2% in June 2021.
The state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, which dropped one-tenth of a percentage point from May, represented 60,388 people without jobs statewide, a new record low, according to a statement by Gov. Kay Ivey. More than 2.2 million people were working in the state, an increase of about 5,300 from a month earlier.
Alabama's rate was lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.6% for the month. Jobless rates in June declined in 10 states and the District of Columbia, rose in two states and were unchanged in 38 states, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Shelby County, located just south of Birmingham, had the state's lowest unemployment rate at 2.3%, followed by Cullman and Marshall counties at 2.6%. Located in rural western Alabama, Wilcox County had the state's highest jobless rate, 10.1%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.