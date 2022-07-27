Alabama's unemployment rate dropped to 2.6% in June, marking the third straight month with a record low for the state, officials said Friday.

Not seasonally adjusted, the state's unemployment rate was 3.3% in June. County unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted by the state Department of Labor, and Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties were all below 3.3%.

