Moulton man arrested on drug charges

A Moulton man faces drug charges after officers found crystal meth underneath the man’s passenger seat during a traffic stop in the Wren community last week.
Officer Ricky Herrera was patrolling the area on Wednesday, July 13, when the officer stopped a vehicle with a switched license plate, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
While speaking with the occupants in the vehicle, Herrera discovered that the passenger, Waylon Tracy Way, 51, of County Road 213, was wanted on warrants with another law enforcement agency.
“A consent search of the vehicle revealed several types of alcoholic beverages that the driver claimed. Officers also discovered a small blue bag underneath the passenger seat that contained a crystalline-type substance and glass smoking pipe,” the report states.
Way admitted the substance, which was identified as methamphetamine, and the pipe belonged to him. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report.
The driver, who was not impaired at the time of the incident, was issued multiple citations, the report said. Way was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $1,500.
“The Moulton Police is committed to serving the citizens of Moulton and Lawrence County and are diligently working to get as many drugs off the streets as possible,” Chief Craig Knight said in the report. “We urge anyone with any information on any illegal activity to contact the Moulton Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.