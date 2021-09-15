Moulton passes 2022 budget, including raises for city employees

Sales tax and alcohol tax revenues for the City of Moulton continue a positive trend into fiscal year 2022 as council members passed a budget to allow step raises for city employees.
In a regular council meeting Monday night, Moulton City Council passed the fiscal year 2022 budget 4-0 and approved step raises for all employees with the exception of employees who have topped the city’s pay scale. District 2 Council member Jason White was not present for the meeting.
City Accountant Emily Farris said the budget allows for the step raises after revenues continue increasing from the previous year. According to the fiscal 2021 budget, Moulton was expected to generate about $2.4 million in sales tax revenue and $190,000 in alcohol tax revenue.
So far for fiscal 2021, Farris said the city has generated $2.74 million in sales tax and $240,654 in alcohol tax revenues. Those numbers reflect revenues for fiscal 2021 as of August, she said. In 2019, Moulton brought in $2.73 million in sales tax revenue. The city generated $250,771 in alcohol tax that year, Farris said.
For fiscal 2022, Farris said the budget reflects a projected sales tax revenue of $2.65 million, and projects $210,000 alcohol tax revenue for the year. She said expenditures for fiscal 2022 were projected in line with expenses in 2021.
In other business, Moulton City Council approved a $9,922 invoice from Quality Paving, a Mount Hope contractor, for projects through the city’s street and water departments. Projects through Moulton Street Department included portions of Day Street and Edna Street for $3,240. Projects through the Moulton Water Department included portions of Seminary Street, East Street, Court Street and Yarbrough Avenue for $6,682.
Council members also granted approval for Building Inspector Renay Saint to move forward with three abatements on properties at 116 Yarbrough Avenue, 1939 Morgan Street and 14321 Court Street.
The City Council also approved a step pay increase for Moulton Fire Fighter Trevor Luke Lovelady, who passed the six-month probationary period after being hired earlier this year.
Moulton Council meets on the first and third Monday of each month, unless a special meeting is called, or the meeting falls on a state and federal holiday. Meetings take place at 5 p.m. at City Hall and are open to the public.
