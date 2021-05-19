Wallace State Community College congratulates students who were awarded scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year. The college is proud to provide scholarships totaling over $2.5 million to more than 550 students based on academic achievement as well as performing arts and athletic abilities. Local scholarship recipients include:
Austin Johnson of Danville received the Leadership Scholarship.
Kelsey Netherton of Danville received the Leadership Scholarship.
Molly Turner of Danville received the Leadership Scholarship.
Jaycie Barkley of Moulton received the Allied Health Scholarship.
Allie Hayes of Trinity received the Performing Arts Scholarship.
Hannah Hayes of Trinity received the Performing Arts Scholarship.
Wallace State Community College, a comprehensive community college in north central Alabama, is one of the leading community colleges in the nation, and the top choice community college by Alabama high school seniors taking the ACT. A member of the Alabama Community College System, Wallace State offers hundreds of degree and certificate options in Academic, Applied Technology, Health Science and STEM programs, as well as credits guaranteed to transfer to Alabama's universities and beyond.
Registration is underway for the Summer 2021 semester, with classes starting May 26 and July 6. Visit www.wallacestate.edu or call 256-352-8000 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.