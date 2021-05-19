Lawrence County Young Farmers donate to local food pantry

A pig sold at the Lawrence and Morgan County 4-H Pig Squeal auction earlier this month is helping to feed those in need through a local food bank.
Alabama Farmer Federation’s Lawrence County Young Farmers purchased a pig from the Pig Squeal, which was held at the Moulton Lions Club Livestock Pavilion on May 1, and then donated ground sausage to COC The Kitchen in Moulton, according to Lawrence County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin.
Through the 4-H Pig Squeal program, participating students received two pigs in January and cared for and trained with the pigs leading up to the May Pig Squeal Auction in Moulton. Each student was allowed to show one of their two pigs, which ranged in weight from 175 to 336 pounds by the end of the competition, Shanklin said.
Shanklin said a majority of the pigs were auctioned to be processed into pork chops, sausage or bacon.
“Auctioneer Jacob Murray led the bidders to purchase 13 pigs with prices per pound ranging from $1.40 to $2.90 per pound. While the market price for pigs is much lower than what they gave at the 4-H Show, bidders understood they were acknowledging the hard work the youth had put into the project,” she said. “Thanks to all that supported the program by their attendance and support of the 4-H youth—especially those parents and extended family of the youth…We would also like to thank the many sponsors including United Way of Lawrence County. A big thank you to our local meat processor, Heaps Meat Processing, who left dates on their processing schedule for 4-H pigs.”
The 176-pound pig sold to the Lawrence County Young Farmers group was purchased through collected donations from various sources. Lawrence County Young Farmers organization members who assisted with the project include Mitchell and Rebecca Henry, Paul Vining, Lucy Edwards, Justin Potts and Austin Blankenship.
“They wanted to donate sausage to the COC The Kitchen because they saw the need,” Shanklin said.
