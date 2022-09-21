Moulton Elementary parades downtown for Constitution Week

Moulton Elementary students marched from campus and around the city’s square on Friday in celebration of 2022 Constitution Week.
The annual Constitution Week observance, which officially began on Saturday, commemorates the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. This year marks 235th anniversary of the framing of the document by the Constitutional Convention.
Throughout the week, students in Moulton and across Lawrence County studied the drafting of the Constitution and the history of the United States government thanks to the efforts by educators and a local preservation organization, the Stephens Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Constitution Week, which is observed Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 each year, is promoted in Lawrence and Morgan counties thanks to the efforts of the Stephens Chapter of the NSDAR.
In August, local DAR members, including Constitution Chair Anita Pahman, presented proclamations to Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith and Lawrence County schools’ principals to ensure the teaching of the U.S. Constitution in the school system this year.
“We challenge the schools to teach students about this important document that has withstood the test of time,” Pahman said following the principals’ meeting. “We are the only country to have a constitution to last as long as this set of rules has, and it’s the shortest constitution.”
Pahman quoted former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt: “The United States Constitution has proven itself the most marvelously elastic compilation of rules of government ever written,” as she explained NSDAR’s goal in education and historic preservation.
“It is ultimately up to the teachers to teach this history in their schools, and there are lots of resources. Each of the local libraires will have displays—Town Creek Public Library, in Moulton (the Lawrence County Public Library), and the Courtland Library will have books to help students,” Pahman said. “Teachers may also consult the Library of Congress or the DAR website for online resources to help them teach the Constitution in the classroom.”
NSDAR first petitioned Congress to dedicate the week of Sept. 17 annually to the observance of Constitution Week, and it was signed into public law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956.
In 2004, the Consolidated Appropriations Act was passed, which renamed Constitution Day and mandates that schools receiving federal funds be required to offer instruction on the Constitution to its students each year on Sept. 17.
Lawrence County schools have been involved with the coordination of Constitution Week since 2011. Moulton Middle School and Speake Elementary School have each held parades for the event in the past.
For more information concerning Constitution Week, or for additional information on NSDAR, visit www.dar.org.
