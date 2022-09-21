Moulton Elementary parades downtown for Constitution Week

Moulton Elementary students paraded from their campus and around the historic courthouse square on Friday in celebration of Constitution Week. The national observance commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution each year from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23. 

 Caleb Suggs

Moulton Elementary students marched from campus and around the city’s square on Friday in celebration of 2022 Constitution Week.

The annual Constitution Week observance, which officially began on Saturday, commemorates the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. This year marks 235th anniversary of the framing of the document by the Constitutional Convention.

