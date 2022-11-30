This week, Moulton's annual Christmas on the Square will begin.
The event will again take place on the courthouse lawn and run from Dec. 2 through Jan. 1. "It's seven days a week, 24 hours a day," said COTS director Kyle Pankey.
This year's COTS will be the largest in the event's history. 200 trees will surround the courthouse.
"We're not going to buy anymore than 200," said Pankey. "Last year we had I think 180. Every year we've jumped considerably.
Purchases of a tree were due by November 18 but those who missed out on buying a tree, other sponsorship opportunities may be available.
"We try to change something up every year," said Pankey, "so when you come -- if you've been to every one of them -- you can come again this year. And it's going to be a little different."
A limited number of selfie stations may be available for purchase. Pre-built stations will cost $350. Sponsor-built stations will cost $250.
Other sponsorship opportunities involve supporting the petting zoo, park bench memorials, and the care drive.
Order forms for sponsorships are available at the Lawrence County Commission Office and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber of Commerce can be reached at (256) 974-1658.
