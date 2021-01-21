Though the COVID-19 pandemic saw the annual MLK Breakfast hosted by the Lawrence Chapter of the NAACP cancelled this year, the day was still observed in Lawrence County.
Following a year of strife, not only from the pandemic but also considering the global protests against police brutality targeting people of color, some of us wonder what one of our nation’s most famous civil rights leaders would think about the year 2020.
“Nineteen sixty-three is not an end, but a beginning. And those who hope that the Negro needed to blow off steam and will now be content will have a rude awakening if the nation returns to business as usual. And there will be neither rest nor tranquility in America until the Negro is granted his citizenship rights. The whirlwinds of revolt will continue to shake the foundations of our nation until the bright day of justice emerges,” King stated in his iconic “I have a dream” speech, which also calls out police brutality.
As we remember the dreams King had for every citizen of this country, we celebrate his example and his life.
Each year the MLK Breakfast not only honors the civil rights trailblazer, but it is hosted to spark inspiration and motivation among young black students in Lawrence County.
Though the event was cancelled for 2021, the Lawrence Chapter of the NAACP hopes to plan another event later in the year. Announcements will be made closer to the planned date and in accordance with COVID-19 health guidelines that might be in place.
(0) comments
