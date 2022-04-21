Saturday, April 30, Town Creek tour includes official announcement of upcoming destination location

Town Creek, Alabama, is one of those wide spots in the road that if you don’t get caught by its one red light, you might just miss altogether. But it would be a big mistake if you never take the time to investigate this little town because some of the biggest names in Alabama football were born and raised right here, some of the valley’s biggest farms are located here, and part of Alabama’s railroad history was made here when two sitting presidents stopped, got off the train and spoke. Ulysses S. Grant came to Town Creek after the Civil War ended and he was elected president, and Franklin Roosevelt visited Town Creek after WWll, on his way to Wheeler Dam to see its progress.
On April 30th, you can be part of a group of people who will be fortunate enough to be part of a free-guided tour through this little Southern town, to see its progress after years of decline when its factories and school shut down and it just about folded up, but in the recent past Town Creek has seen something of a renaissance by way of its history, its great Southern food, and its long and celebrated football success, having won three state championships in the eighties.
The tour is a spin-off of the April Walking Tours, sponsored by the State Tourism Department. Elsewhere in the state on the last Saturday in April, the tours kick off at 10 a.m., however, the Town Creek tour will began at 1:00 p.m., to accommodate a bigger, more diverse crowd.
If you would like to take a bus to Town Creek from Moulton, meet at 12:30 at Victory Baptist Church, 240 Posey St. in Moulton. Turn off 157 near Alabama Extension Office.
Town Creek’s tour will depart at 1:00 from the Town Creek Farmers Market, located on AL Hwy. 101, which runs through the center of town. You’ll enjoy picking up some fresh produce on your way home so don’t forget to bring your walking shoes, wear some sunscreen and maybe a hat for protection against sunburn. Now, here is what you’ll see as you travel by van provided by Victory Baptist Church in Moulton, driven by Pastor Steve Agee, who is a Town Creek native. You can also follow the bus in your own vehicle, as the caravan winds its way through this scenic town where some of the greatest Alabama football players were born and raised. In fact, you just might meet some of them or their family on your tour.
As the tour departs the Farmers Market you’ll want to take note of the Veteran’s Memorial Park, located just across the street. When you return you may want to stroll through the park on a self-guided tour and take your time to pay your respects to the men and women who served this county and this country so valiantly.
First stop, the Town Creek Public Library, where you will find some of the friendliest, most helpful people you’ll ever want to meet. The tour will take you around back where a Learning Trail has just been completed. This trail is designed to introduce children and visitors of all ages about the flora and fauna that grows locally, as well as the insects and tiny critters that live among the grasses and flowers. Birds and bees, rabbits, squirrels and other wildlife can sometimes be spotted here. It also provides local history and folklore and offers hikers a great, safe place to walk. Literature on the remainder of the tour will be available here.
Next you’ll visit the historic Town Creek Railroad Depot, which has currently undergone some extensive renovations both inside and outside. The interior is still undergoing remodeling and is unavailable at this time for touring, but there is going to be a big announcement made on this site which will bring tourists to Town Creek from all over the country when it is completed. Guest speakers include Mayor Mike Parker, Alabama State Representative Proncey Robertson, Loretta Gillespie and other local dignitaries will be present for the announcement. Among them are former principal of Hazlewood High School, Clyde Goode ll, former coach Ricky Johnson, and long-time announcer for the Hazlewood High Golden Bears, Robert Sheffield.
This is the formal announcement, the grand opening is scheduled for mid-August.
Next on the tour is Posey Farms, a family-owned and operated farm since 1954. This farm is one of the largest in the area, and Steve Posey will be your tour guide for a look at how modern farms operate. Guests will park in designated areas and follow along as Posey explains the day to day workings of such a large operation. He will also be available for Q & A following the tour.
The tour will disperse after touring Posey Farms, but you are encouraged to follow directions to Elmwood Cemetery, one of the oldest in the state, with marked graves dating back into the 1800s which include the marked graves of Confederate veterans who were laid to rest here. This is a self-guided tour and you are welcome to take your time and enjoy the serenity of this peaceful spot.
Mayor Mike Parker invites everyone to come out and enjoy a day of fellowship and learning and some fresh air and sunshine! If you have questions please call Town Creek City Hall or the Town Creek Public Library at 256-685-1973, for more information.
Fun facts about Town Creek
Compared to the rest of the country, Town Creek’s cost of living is 24.5 % lower than the U.S. average. The population of Town Creek is 1,046. Since 2020 its population has increased 0.2%.
Town Creek rests along the banks of the Tennessee River.
The median home in Town Creek costs $83,100.
Unemployment in Town Creek is 2.6%, lower than the national average of 6% at press time.
It is considered a great place to retire, with a quiet lifestyle. It is situated halfway between the cities of Florence and Decatur and is about an hour away from Huntsville.
