Davis announces candidacy for commissioner

Prentis Davis is announcing his candidacy for District 2 County Commissioner as an Independent candidate for the November 8th general election.
Davis previously served as County Commissioner from 2010-2014. Davis is the son of John Wesley, Jr. and Mary Davis and resides in the Hatton community with his wife Savannah and son Denny Davis. They attend church at Gum Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Davis graduated from Hatton High School in 2004 and the University of Alabama in 2008. He has been employed at Constellium Muscle Shoals for 13 years as a production operator and a member of the United Steelworkers Local 200.
