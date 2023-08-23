In a heartwarming show of solidarity, residents of Lawrence County have adorned their doors, trees, mailboxes, and fences with vibrant orange ribbons to rally behind a courageous 3-year-old boy who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. The sight of the community bathed in orange is a testament to the power of compassion and the resilience of the human spirit.

West Bradley, the son of Will and Kaitlin Bradley, and grandson of Keith and Marsha Terry, was diagnosed with leukemia just a few weeks ago. In response, friends, neighbors, and even strangers have joined forces to create a visual symbol of support and strength.

