In a heartwarming show of solidarity, residents of Lawrence County have adorned their doors, trees, mailboxes, and fences with vibrant orange ribbons to rally behind a courageous 3-year-old boy who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. The sight of the community bathed in orange is a testament to the power of compassion and the resilience of the human spirit.
West Bradley, the son of Will and Kaitlin Bradley, and grandson of Keith and Marsha Terry, was diagnosed with leukemia just a few weeks ago. In response, friends, neighbors, and even strangers have joined forces to create a visual symbol of support and strength.
“Moulton has great people. Everybody is on your team. We moved and still everyone has been so supportive,” expressed West’s mother. “It’s been overwhelming the support that’s been shown for us.”
West loves rodeo and roping with his dad. He’s also discovered a newfound love of golf. West has a pet pig, Gus, a pony, Bullet, and plenty of cows and sheep. When he’s not petting his farm animals you can usually find him trying to rope them.
Local resident Mallory Patterson Dike, a cousin of Bradley, explained how her mother, Melissa Patterson spearheaded the initiative. She shared, “We just wanted to show our support and let them know that we’re praying for them. The orange bow stands for leukemia, but that wasn’t the whole reason we did it. We just wanted to show our support and let them know that people are thinking about West.”
Community members have also organized fundraisers to help ease the financial burden of medical expenses. “We couldn’t have done it without Sherrie Johnson’s help. She owns Sherrie’s Variety Floral and Gifts and she has donated all the ribbon and tied the bows. Also, Karen Hunter has been a big help of selling bows and distributing them,” said Patterson.
The unity displayed by Lawrence County illustrates the profound impact that collective empathy can have on those facing adversity. As little West continues his battle with leukemia, the orange ribbons serve as a poignant reminder that he is surrounded by a community that stands strong with him, lighting his way towards recovery and brighter days ahead.
