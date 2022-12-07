Holiday Symbols and Traditions

Designed by Karen Holland Little for the Jackson House, this beautiful live centerpiece features a pineapple, long considered a traditional symbol hospitality.

It’s the season once again for shopping, wrapping gifts, decorating, getting glitter out of your hair and all over your carpet and planning! We plan for everything, meals, entertaining, gifts, decorating trees and other inanimate objects.  We incorporate all kinds of holiday traditions and symbols of the Christmas holidays that we have used since our childhood although we possibly never understood why some were so often included in our seasonal decorating themes. 

For instance, the pineapple was first recorded in 1493, when Columbus was on his second voyage to   the Caribbean. One of his crew discovered a different and unique fruit. It had a sharp, thorn-like exterior similar to a pinecone but the interior texture was that of a fibrous orange. They took this new fruit back home to share with their friends and family back in Europe where the pineapple became a huge hit at the home of the royal family. 

