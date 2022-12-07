Holiday Symbols and Traditions

It’s the season once again for shopping, wrapping gifts, decorating, getting glitter out of your hair and all over your carpet and planning! We plan for everything, meals, entertaining, gifts, decorating trees and other inanimate objects. We incorporate all kinds of holiday traditions and symbols of the Christmas holidays that we have used since our childhood although we possibly never understood why some were so often included in our seasonal decorating themes.
For instance, the pineapple was first recorded in 1493, when Columbus was on his second voyage to the Caribbean. One of his crew discovered a different and unique fruit. It had a sharp, thorn-like exterior similar to a pinecone but the interior texture was that of a fibrous orange. They took this new fruit back home to share with their friends and family back in Europe where the pineapple became a huge hit at the home of the royal family.
The pineapple is now considered a true symbol of a generous hospitality and selfless hosting, and is used throughout the year, but its meaning is especially poignant at Christmastime.
Angels atop the Christmas tree
Angels are still used on Christmas trees to symbolize the angels who appeared over Bethlehem on the night of Jesus’ birth. Christians eventually took up the practice of placing angel figures at the top of their Christmas trees to symbolize the significance of those angels who appeared to watch over the babe in a manger. Sometimes stars were substituted for angel ornaments as a tree topper, to symbolize the birth of the Savior.
Stars are used in honor of the star which led the wisemen to the manger where Jesus was born.
The symbolism of light during the holiday season goes beyond just the lights on your tree. During the darkest of days of the year, candles and fire represented hope, warmth, and rebirth in winter solstice traditions around the world. These eventually merged with Christian traditions for Christmas. In Scandinavia, young girls wear wreaths on their heads lit with candles for St. Lucia Day on December 13. In New Mexico, luminaries, or candles in paper bags, light pathways at Christmas; a similar Mexican tradition, Las Posadas, has young people carrying candles to symbolically light the way for Mary and Joseph’s journey before Jesus’ birth.
The legend goes that in the sixteenth-century theologian Martin Luther was the first person to put lights on a Christmas tree. The story goes that he was walking through a forest one night and was moved by the beautiful stars shining through the trees. When he got home, he recreated what he saw for his family by putting a tree in their living room and placing lighted candles on its branches.
When Northern Europeans converted to Christianity, wreaths were used to decorate their homes during the winter season. With time, these wreaths became distinctly Christian in their symbolism. Since their circular shape had no beginning or end, they could serve as a reminder of the “Eternal God” and the life without end offered to “whoever believes in the Son.” Since wreaths were made of evergreens (trees that survived the “death” of winter), they could symbolize both the immortality of God and the souls of men.
Mistletoe grows on trees, taking the sap out of the tree and using it to survive. According to the legend, when a pretty girl or a boy is standing under the mistletoe, the boy may kiss the girl or vice versa. The plant also ties into the holiday season because it can blossom even when it’s cold outside. During Christmas celebrations in 18th-century England, men were allowed to kiss any woman standing under mistletoe, and if the ladies refused, that meant bad luck.
Many traditions are regional or even exist in a family unit, such as reading the Bible story of Jesus birth together in front of a warm fire on Christmas Eve, or letting young children stay up for one more reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” or by having certain foods each year.
In Alabama, families mostly have turkey for Thanksgiving and a ham for Christmas, elsewhere in the country families traditionally serve roast goose, or other regional favorites. Recipes are closely guarded and handed down from one generation to another.
Alabama’s favorite cookie is said to be the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie. Basically you can use any chocolate chip cookie recipe and add peanut butter for these mouth watering treats.
Alabama even has its own version of the Chocolate Crumble Cookie
• 2 tablespoons canola oil
• 1 ounce unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
• In a bowl, beat sugar, oil, chocolate and vanilla until blended. Beat in egg. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt; gradually beat into sugar mixture. Refrigerate, covered, 2 hours or until firm enough to handle.
• Preheat oven to 350°. With sugared hands, shape dough into 1-in. balls; roll in confectioners’ sugar. Place 2 in. apart on greased baking sheets. Bake 10-12 minutes or until set. Remove from baking sheet to wire racks to cool.
Enjoy your holiday and may it be a safe and blessed season for you and your family.
