Trinity man arrested for burglary in East Lawrence

A Trinity man is in the Lawrence County Jail on multiple charges after sheriff’s deputies arrested him during a burglary in the East Lawrence community, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Quintin Standridge, 37, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction charges.
The arrest comes after the Sheriff’s Department was alerted to a burglary in progress on Wednesday, July 28, when a citizen reported that someone was breaking into a residence on County Road 370 and that the homeowner was not present at that time, according to the sheriff’s report.
When deputies arrived, they located and detained Standridge, who initially gave false personal identifying information, the report said.
Standridge was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $25,300.
