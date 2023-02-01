Know the town: Michelle Chenault

Often, even in a smaller community, one can know about a name without knowing about the person. For example, many know the name Dolly Parton. But they may not know she owns over 300 wigs.
Whether a fireman or a teacher, it’s nice to know about the person behind the position.
***
Michelle Chenault currently serves as the nutrition director at the Lawrence County Central Office. But she started in education as a teacher.
In 1993, she graduated from UNA with a bachelor’s in family and consumer science. She was quickly hired by East Lawrence High School as their second home economics teacher.
“I started teaching in 1993,” said Chenault. “I got to teach with my mom. It was the only two teacher home-ec department in the county, so I taught with her for eight years. Then she retired, and I stayed there until 2009.
“My love of home-ec was also with the nutrition part, and the foods, and the parenting part: taking care of the children.”
She met her husband, Jerry Chenault, when he worked for the county as an extension agent. In 2001, Michelle became a 4-H sponsor for ELHS. They frequently worked together on behalf of 4-H, and the relationship sprouted.
“He was coming to East Lawrence High School with the 4-H program, and I was one of the 4-H sponsors one year. So I met him more closely through that.
“He had been divorced for several years, and I went through a divorce. So he just started calling me.”
They married in August of 2003 and started life together. Each brought children into the marriage.
“We call it yours, mine, and ours,” said Chenault.
“I have a son that’s 35. His name is Lew Byars. He lives in Tuscaloosa; he’s married and a civil engineer. Jerry has a daughter that will be 35. She’s in Chattanooga. She’s just gotten her masters from the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, and is working with some kind of data analysis.
“Then Jay is 28. That’s Jerry’s son, and he lives in Colorado. So he’s our adventurer.”
In 2005, Chenault chose to return to school. She enrolled at Alabama A&M to pursue a master’s in administration. For a year Chenault was a mom, taught full time at ELHS, and went to school at night.
Their hectic lives soon had an important addition. Chenault became pregnant, and Alli Bess was born in 2006. Amid a newborn and everyday life, the family encouraged Michelle to continue with her master’s.
“I had a great support system,” said Chenault. “But it wasn’t easy because you teach all day, then I had to drive to Huntsville, and [the] Huntsville drive is not fun anyway in the evenings. But I would do that at least two nights a week.”
But as she neared graduation, disaster struck.
In February, 2008, an EF-3 tornado crashed into Lawrence County. Chenault, Jerry, and their two-year old daughter Alli Bess huddled in the storm shelter under their home while the twister tore the house apart. They were buried beneath the collapsed walls.
“We were in the storm shelter under the house, and it took it off its foundation,” said Chenault. “We were blessed to have that safe room. If we had not had the safe room and we were just hovering in a closet, then we would not have survived.
“The top story was totally blown off. The second level capsized on top of the foundation, and so the storm shelter had a quarter-inch steel ceiling on it. And that’s what saved us. If we had been in a regular basement, the floor from the upstairs would have just collapsed on top of us.
“Jerry had his cell phone. So he crawled up the debris as high as he could and got cell phone signal and called for help.”
Neighbors heard Jerry and ran to help. Over an hour later, the family was safely rescued from the rubble.
Their possessions were strewn in every direction. Family, friends, and neighbors scoured the area and salvaged what was found. But Chenault wasn’t worried about their things.
“We can replace all this,” Chenault said then. “We have our lives.”
The family rebuilt on the same foundation. They recovered; but the twister left its marks.
“When the storm hit in 2008, I was about to graduate,” said Chenault. “So I lost all my papers, all my textbooks, and everything.
“But that graduate program, it’s so good; it’s a solid program. So they collected everything for me that I would need to finish and graduate.”
Chenault realized she didn’t want to teach and be away from her family. They came through the storm together, but what if another one struck?
“Whenever it started getting stormy again, I just wasn’t ready to be separated from my family,” said Chenault. “I had a lot of PTSD about leaving my two-year old.”
“That fall, there was another cloud that passed over East Lawrence High School. And that’s when I decided, ‘You know, I think I’m [going to resign].’”
To be near her family, she took a job with Premier Martial Arts of Decatur, where Jerry had worked since 2005. She worked there until the nutrition director position opened in 2014. Immediately, Chenault applied for the job. It was the opportunity she was waiting for.
“I had originally gotten my master’s in administration hoping that position at the central office would open up,” said Chenault.
They hired her, and the role has been everything she wanted.
“I love my job!” said Chenault. “The nutrition part is what I naturally do well in and I’m passionate about… but the other stuff I’ve kind of enjoyed. It’s different. It’s very satisfying. I’m project-oriented, I guess, so that fits my personality.”
As nutrition director, Chenault plans the school menus, oversees equipment repairs and purchases, and supervises lunchroom personnel. After watching them serve for nine years, the cafeteria workers have a special place in her heart.
“They are awesome,” said Chenault. “That’s probably one of the best parts of my job because they have a servant’s heart and they’re there for the kids. The health inspector will say in a heartbeat when he’s visiting the lunchrooms, ‘I don’t even need to visit the lunchrooms because they’re so clean.’ And those ladies take pride in that.”
Hindsight is the best sight. Today, she can look back and see how God used disaster to work for a better purpose.
“I know that God uses the bad things to make it good for His plan, and so I needed to get out of the school system. And we met so many wonderful people in the martial arts world, I was able to expand my business knowledge, and I actually use a lot of that now with this position.
“Because you’re dealing with a lot of salesmen and customer service, and a lunch room is very similar to customer service in another business. So it wasn’t fun, but I’ve learned along the way you can do hard things.”
