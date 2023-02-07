A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of County Road 298 and County Road 296 on Monday, Feb. 6 at approximately 3:00 p.m. Three males were involved in the crash. One was trapped and received serious injuries.
According to Chalybeate Assistant Chief Felton Filyaw, a single occupant truck t-boned a second truck with two occupants. Both drivers suffered moderate injuries, but were able to exit the vehicles. The impact upon the second vehicle’s passenger door caused the dashboard and door to trap the passenger.
