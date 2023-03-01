Parks and Rotary

McDaniel

Moulton Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel visited the Lawrence County Rotary Club Thursday, Feb. 23. He discussed the parks’ ongoing repairs and his expectations for the future.

According to McDaniel, the January tornado caused swathes of damage across the park and the recreation center. The recreation center, specifically, will require extensive repairs due to a corner of the roof being ripped off. 

