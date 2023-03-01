Parks and Rotary

Moulton Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel visited the Lawrence County Rotary Club Thursday, Feb. 23. He discussed the parks’ ongoing repairs and his expectations for the future.
According to McDaniel, the January tornado caused swathes of damage across the park and the recreation center. The recreation center, specifically, will require extensive repairs due to a corner of the roof being ripped off.
Multiple meetings were held last week to determine the extent of the repairs. McDaniel predicted both the basketball court and roof would be replaced.
“The floor has got to come up,” said McDaniel. “Servpro came out and did their work. And they determined that water was under the floor at midcourt. So it’s a matter of time [before it comes up].
“The roof has been on the building 30 years. It was a 20 to 25 year roof… We know we’re going to have to replace the entire roof. We have 77 leaks in it, so we have garbage cans everywhere when we have rain.”
Moulton was able to complete the little league basketball season by playing some games at Moulton Middle School.
The rec center kitchen will also undergo renovations. By all counts, the facility will be in better shape than it was before the storm landed.
At the old fields, the twister tossed two temporary outfield fences. One was found along AL-Highway 33. The other… they’re still looking.
They planned to order new temporary fencing; however, a six month delay caused them to consider other options.
“One of the things that Jackie [Burch] had worked on when he was at the park was [wanting] to move the fences in,” said McDaniel. “So the insurance allowed us to do that in lieu of waiting on temporary fences.”
Now the little league fields have 200 feet fences rather than 300 feet.
Across the parking lot, the immense damage to the new baseball/softball complex will require extensive reconstruction.
“Everything is going to come up,” said McDaniel. “All the fences, the poles – they’re all going to be replaced.
“We had eight sets of bleachers. All of them are going to have to be replaced. One set of bleachers we still can’t find. We had one set that was in a man’s backyard on 33… They all have cracks. We had three bleacher companies [look]; we couldn’t get anybody to certify those bleachers for use.”
McDaniel expects replacing the fields’ protective netting to be a special challenge. The nets were made specially to serve the new complex.
“The nets were torn, and that’s kind of the big red elephant in the room because they were custom nets,” said McDaniel. “The company that made those nets still had all our dimensions. They come out of Florida, so we have those ordered and we’re waiting on those to come in.”
It’s also possible that the new parking lot will need to be repaved due to water under the asphalt.
Meanwhile, the concrete backstops have already been rebuilt, and Joe Wheeler agreed to reposition the fields’ light poles. They currently lean after being tilted by the storm. According to McDaniel, all repairs are covered by insurance.
Despite the ongoing construction, McDaniel is confident games will be played at the complex this year.
“We are going to play baseball and softball on the fields this summer,” said McDaniel
