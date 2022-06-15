The Lawrence County Extension’s weekly Summer Fun Shops continue next week with a children’s cooking demonstration at the Town Creek Community Center on Thursday, June 23.
Summer Fun Shops, open to children ages 9 to 18, will take place throughout the county each week through July 12. Weekly sessions range in topics from culinary arts and STEM education to horse safety, beekeeping, and agriculture, organizers said.
Some workshops include a small fee for materials used during the program. Several of the workshops have class size limits, so early registration is recommended.
The next Summer Fun Shop, “Egg Cookery,” is set for next Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.
“Egg Cookery is a cooking demonstration where 4-H members acquire knowledge of quality standards, size classification, nutritional value, preparation and storage, functional properties, versatility, and economic value of eggs,” Fun Shops organizers said. “Join us as we prepare some delicious dishes with eggs as the main ingredient and egg games.”
The workshop is open to any interested child, organizers added. Participants do not have to be registered with 4-H to participate. A $5 registration fee is required.
Other Summer Fun Shops scheduled for later this summer include a 4-H STEM in the Park event, and an emergency preparedness workshop.
Fun Shop schedule:
• Thursday, June 23: Egg Cookery Workshop
10 a.m. to noon at the Town Creek Community Center; Includes a $5 fee
• Thursday, July 7: 4-H STEM in the Park
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at H.A. Alexander Park in Moulton; Includes $10 fee
• Tuesday, July 12: Emergency Preparedness: Emergency Heroes
9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County EMA Office in Moulton; Includes a $5 fee
For more information about each workshop or to register, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.