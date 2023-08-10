William Rush Jackson Building; If these old walls could talk

She was drawn to the building from the first time she peered through grimey windows at its shabby interior. She couldn’t put her finger on just why she picked this one over several others which line the streets of the historic square in downtown Moulton.
It certainly wasn’t the size of the space, it was roughly half the size of her former space on Main Street in Hartselle.
It was truely a dreery, gloomy-looking money pit of a building, yet she could see through the layers of paint, crackled as they were, the rotten wood of the floors, the sagging ceilings and the years of neglect.
Instead, she saw potential in the brick walls, still hidden behind crumbling sheetrock, and she could visualize the hardwood floors, original to the building, as if they were gleaming softly under soft light.
It has always been easy for Dominique Gillespie Goodwin to see through the bad and, as the Man of La Mancha said, “to see life not as it is, but as it should be”.
She and her husband, Jason Goodwin, looked at some of the other buildings that are available on the square, some larger, others in much better shape, but it was the one with W.R. Jackson chisled in stone above its door that kept her awake at night.
They finally met with the owner, worked out the details, and she had the key to her dreams in hand by the end of their meeting.
The first thing she did was to call her dad, Danny Gillespie, to come and see the inside.
To say that he was less than enthusiastic would be an understatement. All he could see were rotten places in the century old floors, a ceiling that was wavey and caving in, layers and layers of crackling paint and weeks of hard work.
As they walked through it, he pointed out all the flaws. It only made her love the old building that much more.
That was what finally convinced him to put his own projects on hold, the fact that he could see how happy she was.
Word got around town quickly as the restoration began. It was Dominique’s cousin, Miranda Ball, who first mentioned the family ties to the building where Miranda had also had a business, a coffee shop, Arrie’s Bliss, in the same building several years ago.
“It was the original Nails4You,” Miranda recalled. “We pulled up all the carpet, replaced some of the rotted flooring, put new flooring down…and I do think it was one big building, maybe even going to the corner,” she suggested.
But it was another family tie that made the hair on Dominique’s arms tingle.
“This was our great-great-great uncles’ building,” Miranda went on to explain. “That’s his name above the doors on the outside,” she indicated the rectangular stone set into the facade of the brick building.
When she asked her mother how they were related to W.R. Jackson she got a quick history lesson. “He married your great-great aunt, Arrie Young Jackson,” Loretta Young Gillespie explained to her daughter. “She was my Grandaddy Young’s aunt, my fathers great-aunt, my great-great aunt, and you and Miranda would be her great-great-great neices.”
This explained to Dominique the odd feeling of attraction to the building that had kept her coming back to it in the beginning.
The history of the building is a little sketchy in places. Built by Probate Judge Will Jackson, it was first occupied by Milton Hall’s Feed Store, which could possibly have occupied all three buildings still standing, joined together now, on the north side of the square.
After the feed store moved around the corner on Main Street, a funeral ‘parlor’ moved in.
According to records provided by Wendy Hazle, Director of the Lawrence County Archives, “The Highsmith funeral home at one time,” explained Wendy.
It seems from an announcement she discovered in the archives file indicating that Highsmith’s funeral home would be moving to what is now City Hall (formerly the Bank of Moulton). The Moulton Advertiser reported that the issue was dated October 4, 1934.
Here the details are unclear, but most people recall Milton Hall’s Feed and Seed store being there for several years. Hall stocked nails, tools, grain and seeds, but it is the colored Easter chicks that people remember most. For under a dollar, a wide-eyed child could select a blue, pink, green or yellow baby chick from a cage containing dozens of downey baby birds. They had been dyed for Easter, but if your little chick lived for any length of time the dye wore off, reveling a plain white chicken.
There is a gap which couldn’t be filled along about this time frame, but at some point Vince Sparks opened a grocery store in the corner building. It is thought to be at this time the building was divided into two or three separate stores. Later it sold to local bussinessman, Walker McCullough, and occupied by Johnson’s City Hardware. It was McCullough who had the rock inscription bearing Jackson’s name installed above the doors. After that, another hardware store, another gap, then Nails4You, Arrie’s Bliss, (named after Miranda’s great x3 Aunt Arrie, Judge Jackson’s wife).
Other businesses may have occupied the site over the years but these are the ones most people remember or that records were found to support.
Then the remodel of Dominique’s shop, Bella & Blake Boutique. “That’s the most well-built space I’ve ever seen. The outside walls are a double layer of brick,” Danny remarked. “If these old walls could talk!”
It is unclear who did the construction for Judge Jackson.
Danny Gillespie and Jason Goodwin removed the old plaster walls, exposing the brick, and when it came time for the flooring they discovered that some places were rotted and had to be replaced, but the majority of it was covered in black stain, they removed it, making a total of three layers of flooring removed. They took it down to the original oak flooring. More patching was required.
Danny discovered that by using the reverse side of the top layer of wooden flooring they could use it to cover a sheetrock wall about 20’ long, giving a unique texture to the area.
The floor you see now is original to the space.
Dominique’s vision continued to grow as sheetrock was hauled away and the rustic brick began to show through.
“This building was worth the effort for its historic value,” said Danny. “Dominique especially liked the original tin ceiling, which has some rust.”
Danny pointed out that the outside of the doors were crackled with several layers of paint. “Dominique had to sand then for a long time. She estimates that there were seven layers,” he added.
“She will stain them when the sanding is finished.”
Bella & Blake is scheduled to open on August 15. Come by and visit one of Moulton’s rescued historic buildings and say hello to one of our newest business owners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.