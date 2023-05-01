According to WAFF, a 20-year-old Moulton man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Lawrence County.
According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Chris Reese Jr., 20, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and struck an embankment. After the initial collision, Resse Jr. was thrown from the motorcycle and hit a tree.
