On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Lawrence County High School FFA will host their first annual Family Fun Night at the Lions Club Fairgrounds. The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m.
Attendees can visit the petting zoo, take part in face painting, bounce around on free inflatables, try their luck with door prizes, and more. A food truck will be on site, and live entertainment will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.