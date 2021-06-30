Decatur police: Moulton man bit officer on the way to jail

Decatur police said an officer was bitten last Wednesday as a Moulton man was being taken to the Morgan County Jail.
Police said officers met with deputies from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office to serve a misdemeanor warrant against Zackrey Dakota Lott, 30, of Moulton.
After Decatur police took Lott into custody, he was taken to the Morgan County Jail and, during the transport, Lott became combative and bit an officer on the finger, causing an injury, police said. The unnamed officer was treated and released from a hospital.
Lott was charged with second-degree assault and booked into the jail with bail set at $2,500.
