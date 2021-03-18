Moulton Lions and volunteers build 75 beds for charity 25 beds already delivered to Lawrence County children

About 125 local volunteers helped build 75 beds for children in need during an event hosted by the Moulton Lions Club and Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) at the Lions Club Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Moulton Lion Jerome Thompson said the club partnered with the national non-profit SHP, which has five chapters in Alabama including Hartselle, Florence, Gadsden, Gardendale and Oneonta, to bring beds to Lawrence County children in need.
“While Sleep in Heavenly Peace had delivered 38 beds to Lawrence County prior to talking with the Moulton Lions in October 2020, 25 more beds have been requested and delivered. The need is great,” Thompson said.
The Lions Club began seeking sponsors for beds to help the charity at the end of last year. Since the Moulton Club’s involvement, 75 beds have been sponsored and built as of Saturday.
SHP provided all building materials, bed kits and tools for the Build Day last weekend, Thompson added.
SHP has made it a mission to ensure “no kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” and has met the needs of less fortunate children in Lawrence County through its Hartselle Chapter in the past, he said.
“A child may be sleeping on the floor or couch because they have recently entered into foster care, there was a divorce in the family that makes sleep arrangements an issue at their guardian’s home, or maybe there is overcrowding in the home,” said Thompson. He said children still in need of a bed may continue to request one at the SHP website.
SHP twin beds can be sponsored for $175. The cost covers the bed frame, a new mattress and new sheets and pillows. For more information about SHP and its partners, visit SHPbeds.org. To refer a family in need, or to apply for a bed for a child, visit www.shpbeds.org/request-free-twin-bed.
