Lawrence deputy graduates 61st Jefferson Sheriff’s Academy

A Lawrence County deputy is being recognized this week for graduating from the Sheriff’s Academy.
Justin Todd Fagan completed 17 weeks of training before graduating the 61st Session of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Academy, according to a release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
“Deputy Fagan entered into the academy with the desire to serve his community,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Fagan is now certified by the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission as a law enforcement officer in Alabama.”
Sheriff Max Sanders presented Fagan with his diploma during the graduation ceremony on Friday. Fagan was one of 21 men and women graduating from the program last week for sheriff’s departments across the state.
