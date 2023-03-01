Adult Spelling Bee returns to Lawrence County

The C “Bee” and S spellers. The  team won in 2018 and 2019. From left: Tara Abbott, Victoria Hayes, Patsy Lang, Emma Lentz, and Cammi Woodall.

 REX BAIN

Once again, the Friends of the Lawrence County Public Library are hosting the Adult Spelling Bee. This year the Bee will be on Saint Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17th at 6:00 p.m., in the Moulton Middle School’s old gymnasium. Teams may register by visiting the library’s website: myLCPL.org. 

The registration deadline is end of the day (6:00 p.m.) Thursday, March 16th. There is a $150.00 entry fee per team. There will be an additional $25.00 late entry fee for those who register after the Thursday deadline. There is a maximum limit of 8 teams so be sure to sign up early. Corporate and Company sponsorships are encouraged.

