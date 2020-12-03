Moulton couple celebrates 68 years amid pandemic

Moulton residents James and Margie Grimes didn’t let COVID-19 get in the way of their celebrating 68 years of marriage, but each had to adjust to the pandemic to see one another on their Nov. 29 anniversary.
Margie Grimes, who is a resident at the NHC nursing home in Moulton, has been in quarantine since late February, according to the Grimes’ granddaughter, Hollie Miller. She said the Grimes get to visit one another weekly through Mrs. Grimes’ window.
“Even though neither can hear very well, they have stepped up their phone game,” Miller said. “These times are extremely challenging, but we can always try to be positive. They are making the best out of a bad situation.”
The Grimes were married in 1952 and share one daughter Judy Renegar. The couple has one granddaughter, Miller, who is married to Ricky. The couple have six great grandchildren, Maegan Jones (Justin), Stratton Miller (Avery), and Kylie, Kamryn and Loryn Miller, and four great great grandchildren.
