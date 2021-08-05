Time saving tips for your crazy busy lifestyle

This ‘crazy busy’ life we have created for ourselves is often hectic and we need to cut corners somewhere without sacrificing quality or safety or the things that make a house a home and group of people a family. Everything that makes life rewarding often make it chaotic and frazzling to our nerves. Well, sit down for a minute with a cup of coffee, kick back and read these tried and true tips from women who come from all walks of life and have found ways to make things work for them that are quicker and more efficient so that they can go on to the next project or maybe even take a little vacation, if you can only get things sorted out before you leave!
Joan Lang is retired from her position as assistant to the county commission. She was a working mother of three, and is now an avid gardener who finds time to help out at the Jackson House as well as serving on its board of trustees. “l sometimes don’t do so well managing my time,” Joan admitted. “Like this morning, I had tomatoes that had to be used or ruin, so I canned three quarts. After the rain and wind this weekend, my decks and drives really need blowing off but I need to sit down and pay bills first. And you know my yard always needs me. I try to get most everything done in the mornings so I can sit down and take a rest around two. And my rest usually turns into a nap,” she laughed. “Sometimes when I get tired or my bad knee hurts, I think about my Mother, who had eleven children. She worked so hard all day and when she had a chance to sit down for a few minutes, she would fall asleep in her chair. I usually always have a lot to do but I never let it interfere with enjoyment with my friends. I usually go to church on Sundays, Monday night is always auction night, two nights a week I spend enjoying a delicious meal and playing cards with my friends. We just returned from a week vacation with friends. Of course I worked hard trying to get all my household chores done before I left and my daughter came by twice a day to tend to my cats and water my plants.”
Stephanie Sherrill has been a domestic goddess all of her married life. She always made it a point to have her husband, Lanier’s, supper ready and on the table when he walked in the door from 3-M each afternoon, waiting to hear his car door slam before pouring his tea. Now, she is recovering from thyroid cancer and the couple, now retired, makes frequent trips to Houston, Texas, where she is in treatment, “Because I have to go to M.D. Anderson every six months I keep a canvas bag packed with toiletries and other traveling necessities. I have not unpacked it in five years,” said Stephanie. “I have refreshed the deodorant and toothpaste. I keep Kleenex, extra toothbrushes, headbands, combs, hair clips, Chapstick, Tums, cotton balls and Q-tips, etc. in it. That way I don’t have to think about all those small things when I am packing.”
Aimee Proctor is living her dream of being a professional corporate executive in NYC, but because living in a big city is a challenge in and of itself, she frequently works from home and having a messy house and a complicated meal plan are unnecessary distractions from her work. A single mom, it really helps to have everything in order and everything in its place. She is organized out of necessity. Working from home for the past year has presented several opportunities to learn to do things in an orderly and systemic manner. Cooking chicken breasts with pepper and a light coat of mayo on each side is one of her ‘go-to’ easy and very tasty recipes. “I use a hand mixer to shred the chicken breasts then freeze or refrigerate for later meal,” she said. “It works like a charm!”
This Dollar Tree hack is probably one of Aimee’s favorites. “I have a Dollar Tree close to my house and I used to always wonder why my neighbors were always going there. One of the neighbors is on the spectrum and he started giving me a rundown of the ingredients (he literally had memorized the ingredients and compared them to Target or CVS items). I go there every few months and spend about $70 on things like gallons of window cleaner (I just refill my spray bottle), vinegar, floor cleaner, bleach, baking soda, etc. Those products are all the same, the only difference is the cost. Because I stock up, I don’t have to worry about running out of an item and having to run out to buy more. Buy gallons of vinegar at the Dollar Tree and use in laundry to remove stains and odor. You can also clean granite or similar surfaces with vinegar.”
Aimee’s advice for pet urine on carpet: “Just soak up with a towel, and liberally apply baking soda (which will absorb the remainder). Remove with either a dust pan or vacuum. Sprinkle a little more baking soda on the spot and use a broom, sweep it into the carpet.”
Delaina Greene, whose job as Assessment Coordinator for Westat keeps her busy, uses this trick for keeping shirts in place and the drawer they are kept in is as neat as a pin. “Fold Roll method of keeping shirts neat; just fold t-shirts in what is called the “military style” so that they are stacked across in a drawer rather than stacked on top of each other,” Delaina instructed.
“This makes it easier to see the shirts in the drawer. There is a YouTube video that shows a great demonstration of how to fold the shirt and place in the drawer.”
Loretta Gillespie, columnist, freelance writer and homemaker, “I’m all about doing things in advance so that when I’m pressed for time, things that require several minutes or an hour are already done in advance. I don’t like frozen meals or frozen dressing or spaghetti sauce or anything like that, it just tastes better when made fresh, however, there are several ways to cut corners and save time when preparing meals. For one thing I always buy hamburger meat in bulk when it goes on sale. When I bring in my groceries I always bring in the cold items first, put them in the fridge and then bring the hamburger meat to the oven, put two packs at a time in a big pan on the stove eye and turn on medium heat. Then as I bring in and put away the rest of the groceries I stir the hamburger to keep it from sticking and to ensure that it browns evenly. I season it with a little salt and pepper and occasionally a beef bouillon cube. By the time the other groceries are tucked away the meat is browned. I take it off the eye and drain it, then after it cools completely, I put it in gallon size ziplock bags, date them and pop them into the freezer. Then when I get ready to make chili, soup, spaghetti or a casserole, I just get the bag out of the freezer and empty it into the pot with the other ingredients. It thaws as it cooks.”
“You can also freeze chopped onions for use in several dishes. I love Vidalia onions and I can sure tell when I have to use a substitute! Since they are only on sale in the summer months I stock up every week. When I get three or four bags of them I will sit down and peel them, then put them in the food processor and pulse them just a little to chop, not liquefy them. I measure them out in one cup increments and freeze in dated sandwich bags. Since most recipes call for one cup or one half cup, I don’t even have to measure when it’s time to add them to the pot.”
If you are worried about the food in your freezer smelling like onions all you have to do is put a dozen or so small bags of onions into a doubled grocery bag and tie it at the top, then put in the freezer with either a cup of baking soda or one of the hanging Arm & Hammer freezer fresheners that you can purchase at the grocery store. Even if you can still smell onions a little bit, the odor will dissipate in a few days.
Sarah Brown, retired operator from General Motors is living her dream in Florida these days, even though she and her husband, Joel, are recovering from COVID. She says it’s as bad as reported, but she found time to send us these tips: “A tip for your rose bushes-bury banana peel in the dirt around the bush. Banana peel will also attract butterflies to your butterfly garden,” says Sarah.
Sarah also sent us this tip for cleaning oven racks in self cleaning ovens. “Put old towels in the bathtub, then put racks on top of the towels,” Sarah directed. “Then place Bounce fabric softener sheets on racks and run the hottest water you have over them, then leave over night.”
Sarah says that you will be amazed at how clean they are with little or no scrubbing. “Set the oven to clean while empty,” she continued. “I ruined my racks in a self cleaning oven once when I left them inside. The racks turned dark.”
If you are worried about damaging the finish of your tub, Sarah says that it won’t hurt the tub at all. “If you put the towels down to prevent any damage from the racks on your tub, it will be fine, it amazed me how clean they were with very little scrubbing. I always hated scrubbing the racks such a time consuming job!”
Paula McCreless Bassham, Lawrence County Attorney at Law, sent in a tip that you’ll want to remember, and it won’t be hard to do, it’s her biscuit recipe. Ready for this? It’s just flour and heavy whipping cream. That’s the whole recipe. “Just stir the whipping cream into the flour until it pulls away from sides of bowl. Form biscuits into desired size and shape, put on a non-greased cookie sheet and bake!” These little biscuits are light and fill with air,” says Paula. (Author’s note* I made Paula Bassham’s biscuits last night, they were incredible!”
Thanks ladies, for all of your tips and for taking the time to send them for our readers!
