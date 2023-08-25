High-speed chase ends in downtown Moulton

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
This morning around 8:15, Russellville Police Department entered a high-speed chase that ended on the square in Moulton.
Kaleb Robinson, 23, was identified as the driver of the gold Ford Focus, that had previously been reported as stolen.
Franklin County chased him down Highway 24, where Moulton Police were ready to respond. MPD set out spikes to disable the vehicle and were able to blow out one tire, however Robinson continued to run. As the suspect approached the square, he ran a redlight and hit a citizen’s vehicle going 45mph on Court St. Franklin County was able to execute a pit maneuver that stopped the vehicle at the corner of Lawrence and Hwy 33. At this time Robinson was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail.
This is a developing story and Moulton Police Department has indicated that they will be announcing charges for the events that happened here in Moulton.
