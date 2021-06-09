Speaking at Rotary...

Navy Intelligence Specialist First Class Edward Norwood spoke to the Rotary Club on Thursday, June 3.  Norwood discussed three of his deployments on air craft carriers and his work in intel operations. He also discussed his travels to Singapore, Thailand, Dubai and Bahrain so far during his military service. “In my first three years of service, I had probably been to Dubai more than I had been home,” Norwood said. “The Navy certainly affords lots of opportunities.” Norwood also discussed growing cyber security concerns and said safeguarding communications continues to become a major focus in his line of work. The Rotary Club meets every Thursday at noon at Western Sirloin in Moulton.

