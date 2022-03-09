Moulton tables funding for Lawrence Animal Control

The Lawrence County Commission hopes to secure funding from local municipalities to hire a part-time animal control officer for the Lawrence County Animal Shelter.
In a regular Moulton City Council meeting on Monday, council members tabled a decision to pay an annual fee of $9,855, which will go towards providing an additional animal control officer for the county.
A letter requesting fees were sent to each of the county’s incorporated communities, including Moulton, Town Creek, Courtland, North Courtland and Hillsboro, according to District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey, whose jurisdiction includes portions of the city of Moulton.
Pankey said the amount of each request varied based on each municipality’s population.
“We based those numbers on the last Census findings,” Pankey explained. “We plan to charge $3 per capita, or per person. ...They don’t have to pay. We’re not forcing each municipality to participate, but if they don’t, we do not have to provide our services inside city limits.”
Pankey said the county’s animal shelter currently employees a single officer, Tomey Warren.
“Tomey is stretched thin. He works seven days a week feeding the animals at the shelter and working as our only full-time animal control officer,” Pankey said. “If he’s sick or has an emergency, we’re up a creek. He works holidays, Christmas—the animals have to be fed.”
According to state laws, the county is responsible for providing a shelter or facility for captured animals and strays, but the shelter is not required to provide animal control services to the cities, Pankey said.
He said each city or township has the right to bring captured animals to the shelter, but if the fees are not paid, he said Warren has a right to refuse services in that area.
In Moulton’s Council meeting on Monday, Police Chief Craig Knight said animal control duties often fall on his department when the county’s officer can’t be reached or refuses service.
“Law enforcement is not animal control, but unfortunately we’re sort of a ‘catch-all,’” Knight said. “The only way we could take on (animal control services) is if we had an officer dedicated to that area; we’d need a housing facility and capture equipment. We are not equipped to handle the capture of stray animals.
“And it’s not just dogs. We’ve been called out for cattle, horses, snakes,” Knight said.
District 2 Councilman Jason White questioned whether paying the fees would improve relations between the city and Lawrence County’s animal control.
“If they aren’t responding now, what makes us think they will come out if we start paying them? …is Moulton part of the county?” White asked. “What’s to say they do not take this money and just increase the salary of the one officer they already have?”
Council members Brent White, who represents District 5, Cassandra Lee, who represents District 4, and Denise Lovett, who represents District 3, were each in favor of tabling the decision to await further information from the Commission as well as surrounding municipalities.
“If these others don’t pay, is it all going to fall on Moulton,” Jason White asked.
Lee suggested paying on a month-by-month basis and having Knight and the police department collect data on whether the situation improves.
“If it doesn’t get better, we could stop paying,” she said. “I wouldn’t pay almost $10,000 up front for services we aren’t even getting now. If we choose to pay them by the month, and our police department is still burdened with the duties, we can know then whether to continue paying. I’d like to see the data.”
Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax said he’d take further questions to the Commission and Pankey. He said the issue would be addressed again in the council’s next meeting, which is set for March 21.
In other business, Moulton Council members approved Moulton Fire Chief Brian Phillip’s recommendation to hire firefighter Adam Woodard.
Phillips said his department received two applicants including Woodard, who has 11 years of experience in fire and rescue.
Council members also approved the purchase of a $10,000 lawn mower for the Parks and Recreation Department. Parks Director Deangelo McDaniel requested the city declare 48 1500-watt athletic field lights as surplus so they could be donated to surrounding school systems.
“We don’t have any use for them, and we’ve had a couple of schools request them or even offer to purchase them,” McDaniel said. He said the bulbs once worked on lights that were installed at H.A. Alexander Park when it was contructed in 1976.
“We’ve since replaced those lights with LEDs,” he explained. “We’re not using them, and it would be neighborly of us to give them to the schools if they can use them.”
McDaniel also presented plans to construct a new splash pad at the Moulton Recreation Center.
He said the city’s mini splash pad, located on school property at Lawrence County High School, has several mechanical issues and is a hassle to maintain.
“We would keep the one we have, but it needs repairs,” McDaniel said, adding that Parks and Recreation has about $50,000 in concession stand funds to put towards the proposed $273,000 project.
The Council tabled the decision in favor of seeking additional information and project specifics.
