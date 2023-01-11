Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) will host one of the 30 resource workshops that are planned for Alabama’s active-duty military, veterans, and their families at community colleges across the state. This is possible due to a sponsorship from the Alabama Association of Resource Conservation and Development Councils (RC & D). 

The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Military and Veterans College and Career Workshops will take place beginning Tuesday, January 24, through Tuesday, February 28, at community colleges across every region of the state. The workshops will engage military active-duty, guardsmen, reservists, retirees, veterans and their dependents on the local services and programs available to them through Alabama’s community colleges. These services include access to veteran’s service officers, veteran’s educational benefits, apprenticeships, career services, mental health support, and credentials. 

