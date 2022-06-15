Courtland approves fixed-rate increase for utility customers

In a 3-2 vote, Courtland Council members on Monday approved a $3.40 hike in utility rates, citing rising costs to provide the service to area customers.
The motion will see residential fixed rates rise from $10.78 per month to $14.18 per month and becomes effective in October, according to Courtland Town Clerk Vickie Jackson. She said the rate increase does not affect variable rates, calculated by actual kilowatts used per month.
Council members voted on the issue after hearing from TVA Customer Representative Alan South.
“TVA recommends increasing fixed rates so that it doesn’t put the load on customers,” South said. He said implementing the $3 increase will generate about $48,000 in recuperative costs for the town per year.
Those recuperative costs help cover rising prices in materials, Jackson said.
“Day-to-day costs are going up. If we have to purchase a light pole, the cost of the pole has gone up. The same with wiring and transformers… This gives the town back what it costs to operate, and this way we are able to provide that same service we always have,” she said.
Mayor Linda Peebles cast an approval vote along with Council members Tim Watts, Lee Hitt and Farrell Hutto. Council members Billy Mason and Stacy Hughes voted against the rate increase.
“I know no one wants bills to go up, especially at a time like this when the economy is suffering, but for us to provide the service, we’ve got to do something,” Peebles said. “We felt like this placed the least of the burden on Courtland customers.”
Jackson agreed, saying the increase in flat rates versus variable rates is the better option for residential customers as well as the utility department.
“Because the fixed rate is going up, customers aren’t being charged extra per kilowatt hours,” she explained, adding that the fixed rate increase provides more stability for customers and the utility. “(Customers) know more of what to expect, and the city knows more of what to expect each month.”
Jackson said the Town Council last voted on a utility rate increase in 2019. That year, the council approved a $2 fixed rate increase, the first the town had seen in at least 30 years, she said.
