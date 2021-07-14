Three local students were among a group of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship awarded through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.
Lawrence County recipients are:
Jordan Jett is a Lawrence County High School graduate and a senior at the University of North Alabama studying education.
LeAnne Pace is a Hatton High School graduate and a freshman at Auburn University studying environmental science.
Patti Anne Smith is a Lawrence County High School graduate and a freshman at the University of Alabama studying biology.
“These students represent the future of our state and our nation, and we are proud to invest in their education,” said Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell. “We feel certain we’ll see a great return on this investment, because our scholarship recipients go on to do great things.”
The 2021 crop of scholarship recipients hail from 47 counties and are studying at 15 different institutions of higher learning. The program is administered through Scholarship America, which selects recipients based on academics, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and future goals.
In its eighth year, the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program has awarded $750,000 in scholarships, which may be used toward tuition, fees, books or supplies. Applications open annually in November and close Jan. 31. For more information, click here.
Visit AlfaInsurance.com to view photos of the recipients or go to the photo album at Facebook.com/AlfaInsurance.
