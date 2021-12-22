Moulton Police officers surprised with hand-made gifts this Christmas

A small Christmas gift was delivered to each of Moulton’s police officers last week as local business owner, Molly Cottingham, checked members of the MPD off her Christmas list.
Cottingham, owner of MC Designs, delivered hand-made Christmas ornaments to Moulton City Hall last week. Each of the ornaments, shaped like a badge and incorporating the “thin blue line,” also included one Moulton officer’s name.
Police Chief Craig Knight said the ornaments were hung on the MPD Christmas Tree inside Moulton City Hall.
“This really brightened our day and made our officers feel appreciated as well,” Knight said. “We appreciate Ms. Cottingham’s thoughtfulness and the time she put into to making these ornaments. We're grateful to have support from the people of our community.”
