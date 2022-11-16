Courtland City Council approved items to solidify their police force during Monday’s council meeting.
The council approved the hire of new police officer Elam Wallace. Wallace previously served with the Madison Police Department of Madison, Ala.
Furthermore, the council approved a proposed pay increase for full and part-time officers. Full-time officers now start at $19.00/hr rather than $16.00/hr. After six months they receive a $1.00/hr raise. After a year they top out at $21.00/hr.
Part-time officers start at $17.50/hr. After six months they receive a $0.50/hr raise. After a year they top out at $18.50/hr.
The police chief’s pay increased to $25.00/hr. If an assistant police chief is hired, he or she will start at $22.00/hr and top out at $24.00/hr.
