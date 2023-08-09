Moulton mother arrested in shooting death of 7-year-old son

Karr

A Moulton mother was arrested early Friday after authorities responded to her 911 call and found her 7-year-old son shot twice in the head, according to the Lawrence County coroner.

Shannon Renee Karr, 36, is charged with capital murder and remains in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

