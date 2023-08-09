Moulton mother arrested in shooting death of 7-year-old son

A Moulton mother was arrested early Friday after authorities responded to her 911 call and found her 7-year-old son shot twice in the head, according to the Lawrence County coroner.
Shannon Renee Karr, 36, is charged with capital murder and remains in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.
“The boy used to come over and play with my dogs,” said neighbor Tad Hazle, 55. His backyard fence borders Karr’s home in the 200 block of Main Street in Moulton.
The boy’s parents eventually got him a puppy of his own, according to Hazle.
The puppy could be heard whimpering from inside Karr’s residence late Friday morning.
The home’s porch light was on. The lawn had recently been cut. A soccer ball rested next to an above-ground pool.
Hazle said the boy was always accompanied by an adult when swimming.
“It’s an everybody-knows-everybody kind of community,” Hazle said. “Nothing seemed off. Nothing to indicate something bad would happen.”
Hazle’s three dogs woke him by barking at around 1 a.m. He said he didn’t hear gunshots.
“Saddest thing that’s ever happened around here,” he said.
The 911 call, made by Karr, came in at 2:04 a.m., according to Coroner Scott Norwood. Moulton police arrived to find the mother outside.
Inside, Norwood said the boy was already dead from two close-range gunshot wounds.
Across the street, Susan Thrasher, 71, woke around 3 a.m. to stretch her legs. She was puzzled by all the red and blue lights.
At first, she thought one of the adults must have had a heart attack. Then, she saw the victim being moved into a red vehicle.
“I could tell it was a small person in the white bag,” she said. “It was a body bag.”
Thrasher was accustomed to seeing the boy every day.
“He was just a sweet little 7-year-old boy that liked to go outside and play when he’d come home from school,” she said. “I saw him every evening on his scooter. He loved it.”
Thrasher said the boy attended Danville-Neel Elementary School. The family — Karr, the boy, and the boy’s stepfather — moved into the neighborhood about two years ago, she said.
“I never saw the mother,” Thrasher said. “She never came out of the house to talk to any of us.”
The husband’s car had been absent from the residence over the last couple of weeks, according to Thrasher.
Classes will begin at Danville-Neel Elementary on Tuesday. Principal Tara Morrow said Karr’s son would have been entering the third grade.
“He was just a joy to be around, had a big smile, and just very kind and friendly to everyone,” Morrow said. “He was friends with everyone in the class. Very outgoing little boy.”
Morrow said Karr had always been nice to school staff.
“That’s why it’s such a shock,” she said. “She was always pleasant with us and seemed like she loved him to death.”
Morrow said the boy was very attached to his teachers.
“When you spend a whole year with a child, you form a special bond, and all of the teachers that have had him said he gets very attached to people,” she said. “Every year he would say he didn’t want to move on to the next grade so he could stay with that teacher.”
The boy’s teachers are struggling with the news.
“We already reached out to our mental health coordinator to have people lined up for Tuesday, not only for students, but for our teachers that have had him,” Morrow said. “They’ve had a really hard time today.”
Superintendent of Morgan County Schools Tracie Turrentine released a statement Friday acknowledging the loss of one of their students.
“We will have a Crisis Support Team available for the students as they return back to school on Aug. 8,” she said. “The loss of life at such a young age is always a heartbreaking tragedy.
Mid-day Friday, the sky opened over Main Street. Neighbors went back inside their homes as the rain poured down.
The soccer ball, abandoned, floated in a puddle.
