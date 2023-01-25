Shooting threats result in heightened security

On Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17, a threatening message was discovered in a Lawrence County High School restroom. The details of the message are unconfirmed, but county officials and a LCHS student said it warned of a shooting at the school Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 1:25 p.m.
A LCHS Facebook post stated the school immediately notified appropriate officials after the message was reported. An investigation determined the message was not a credible threat. The post confirmed the school will be on heightened awareness throughout the school day with extra security in place.
According to Lawrence County Safety Coordinator Stacey Rose, the threat was found near the end of school on Tuesday. The student who found the message alerted the principal, and LCHS contacted Rose around 2:30 p.m.
“We had a report of a threatening message that was written inside a restroom on campus,” said Rose. “And immediately [we] took safety precautions and started investigating, and tried to deem if the threat was credible at all.”
The investigation led Rose and school officials to believe that the message was not a credible threat.
“There were no weapons found in school,” said Rose. “I can’t really go into all the investigative things because… we have to protect the names of juveniles. The investigation led us to believe there was no credible threat at the time.”
“We take every threat very seriously,” said Superintendent Jon Bret Smith. “We treat it with the utmost importance. After thorough investigation, there was no credible evidence found related to the threats.”
Though the threat was deemed not credible, some LCHS students did not attend school on Wednesday. According to one student, many seniors remained home. "They aren't going to take any type of risk," the student said.
Due to the threat, the school employed their heightened awareness protocol on Wednesday. Classroom doors and outside doors remained locked. Heightened security measures were in place, including additional security officers and teachers in the hallways during class changes and break.
“We went to… heightened awareness, where we’ve got teachers with eyes on students, we limit the movement throughout the school, and we make sure that the students are in a safe position,” said Rose.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, a similar message appeared at Moulton Middle School.
“We had the same thing happen at Moulton Middle School the next day,” said Rose. “To ensure the safety of our students, we did bag checks at the high school and at the middle school, had extra patrol – the sheriff’s office was absolutely wonderful. We had several deputies at Lawrence County High throughout the remainder of the week, and [Friday] we had deputies at Lawrence County High and at Moulton Middle School.”
“Even though we didn’t feel like the threats were credible, we increased our security at both schools,” said Smith. “For example, [Friday] morning we had somewhere around nine officers between the two schools ensuring that our students were safe.”
Investigators believe the second threat resulted from the first. Pictures of the first message appeared on social media following the incident.
“[We] feel like the two threats were related,” said Smith. “They were almost word for word the same thing. And we feel like the second threat was a copycat threat of the first.”
As parents, Rose and Smith empathized with others who expressed concern over their children's safety in the wake of the threats.
“As a safety coordinator, I take this job seriously. And I want to make sure all of our students are safe,” said Rose. “I have a vested interest. I have a daughter in the system; I have family members in the system. So it’s not just a job for me. I actually take it personally.
“I want to make sure all of our students are safe, as do… the employees and administrators in our school system. They want to make sure that students can come to school, enjoy their educational experience, and not be afraid at school.”
“My children go to school in our school system,” said Smith. “And we treat every one of these events with the utmost care and concern. We want all our children to be safe, and that is our greatest concern: the safety of our children.”
“We do take this seriously. It is important to us,” said Rose. “We do not want a tragedy here.”
