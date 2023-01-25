Shooting threats result in heightened security

The LCHS threat was found by a student Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17, a threatening message was discovered in a Lawrence County High School restroom. The details of the message are unconfirmed, but county officials and a LCHS student said it warned of a shooting at the school Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 1:25 p.m.

A LCHS Facebook post stated the school immediately notified appropriate officials after the message was reported. An investigation determined the message was not a credible threat. The post confirmed the school will be on heightened awareness throughout the school day with extra security in place.

